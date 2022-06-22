"I think they're a contender again in the West because they're two of the most complete players in the entire league" - Tim Legler believes LA Lakers are legitimate contenders with healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis

LeBron James and the LA Lakers had a season to forget as they failed to qualify for the playoffs. The Lakers get a fresh start next season with new coach Darvin Ham. If James, and the rest of the team, especially Anthony Davis, can remain healthy, they could become contenders again, according to ESPN's Tim Legler.

On "Get Up," Mike Greenberg asked if the Lakers could become legitimate contenders in the Western Conference. Legler believes that could be possible as long as James and Davis play at least 70 to 75 games together:

"I'm not gonna write them off just based on what's happened here recently," Legler said. "If they're healthy, and that's a big if, I don't know if that's gonna happen at this stage of their career. But if those two guys alone are healthy, LeBron and AD, and they put in 70, 75 games and they're healthy for a postseason."

He continued:

"I think they're a contender again in the West because they're two of the most complete players in the entire league. Then you add a guy like Russell Westbrook, if he's used properly. I think the Lakers absolutely talent-wise and on paper, that's a team that can get back into the mix for contention in the West."

LeBron James had an amazing year last season but played just 56 games. "The King" missed a good chunk of the season due to injury. Durability has never been an issue with James, but he'll be entering the 20th season of his illustrious career. Father Time can be delayed cannot be beaten.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis has never completed a season in his NBA career. Davis has only played 70 or more games in a season twice. He's one of the most injury-prone players of his generation. Last season, Davis missed 42 games due to knee and foot injuries.

LeBron James warns league about Anthony Davis' redemption

Anthony Davis (left) and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

Anthony Davis made headlines last week for revealing that he has not shot a basketball since April 5. Davis has since started training for the offseason, but LeBron James came to his defense on Instagram.

"The King" also warned the league to watch out for Davis next season as he redeems himself.

"Get It Twisted if you want too!" LeBron wrote. "I'm due time he'll remind you once again why he's HIM!!! And I can't wait for it to be unleashed!"

It's great that James defended his teammate from his critics. However, posting that on social media might be wrong. James proclaimed a lot of things last season, but most of them never panned out. It might be better if the Lakers let their performances next season do most of the talking.

The Lakers have already made a big move, signing Darvin Ham as their new coach. Westbrook will likely still be with the team, so the front office will have to surround their "Big 3" with the right support cast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far