"I think they have a deal with LeBron in place to spend those two draft picks on talent" - Bill Simmons makes playoffs prediction for LA Lakers, factors in other teams tanking

The LA Lakers will look to bounce back after a disappointing campaign last season. They will seek to get back to the postseason and have a shot at the championship. The Ringer's Bill Simmons reckons the Lakers have a deal with LeBron James about trading their two unprotected first-round picks.

On "The Bill Simmons Podcast," Simmons discussed the upcoming 2022-23 NBA season with Ryen Rusillo and Joe House. As the crew made their predictions for the Lakers, Simmons said that the Lakers will make the playoffs.

Simmons explained that other teams are going to tank for the future and would want to trade talent for assets. He added that the Lakers might have an agreement with "The King" regarding their two unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

"I think they have a deal with LeBron in place to spend those two draft picks on talent," Simmons said. "I don't think they like the deal yet. I think we are going to see unprecedented tank trades in December, January and February. You're gonna have eight or nine suitors potentially for those two picks with the Westbrook contract."

Bill Simmons added that Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers are the worst offers they might receive. When the LA Lakers trade their two unprotected picks and Russell Westbrook, they could acquire talent who can help them make the playoffs.

"Whatever their team is now, I think the worst case scenario is Myles Turner and Buddy Hield," Simmons said. "Best case scenario might be even better than that. I'm factoring in two other players, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, play 125 games combined. Can that get me to 45 (wins) and 37 (losses)?"

Will LA Lakers make playoffs this season?

The LA Lakers overhauled their roster in hopes of making the playoffs this season. The Lakers replaced Frank Vogel with Darvin Ham as their coach. They also signed LeBron James on a two-year extension, but would that be enough for them to make the postseason?

According to John Hollinger of The Athletic, the Lakers could make the play-in tournament and finish ninth in the Western Conference. Hollinger pointed out that the Lakers have improved their roster. The addition of Patrick Beverley has boosted their perimeter defense.

Their free agent signings might not be great players, but they're better than last season's support cast. Hollinger added that the Lakers have upsides and could improve their roster. Trading Russell Westbrook and their two first-round picks for players more suited to James and Anthony Davis would help them do that.

