“I do think it would be the dopest sh*t ever … Just a monster tight end” – NBA analyst believes Lebron James could pursue college football in future, reckons him fit for a tight end position at 44 years of age

LeBron James' tweet about college eligibility for another sport sparked a flurry of comments from media members and players alike. Most of these comments hinted at him playing football. James was also seen at the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game a few weeks ago. On "What's Wright? with Nick Wright," FS1's Nick Wright spoke about James' tweet.

"I don't think he's going to," Wright said. "I think it's wrong. I do think it would be the dopest sh*t ever. Even if LeBron, at like, 44, went to go play tight end for a big-time college football team."

When asked what position LeBron would play, Wright stated:

"Tight end. Just a monster tight end. I think he'd be awesome at it too. Six-foot-eight, incredibly strong, the right size."

How long can LeBron James' prime last?

James at Los Angeles Lakers Media Day

LeBron James will turn 38 in December. However, he remains the best player on a potential championship-contending team. The longevity of LeBron's high-level play is unmatched in the modern NBA.

In 2020, James was the frontrunner for MVP when he eventually lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo. At 35, ten years older than Giannis, James managed to grab 16 first-place votes. Had he won the MVP that season, it would've been his first since 2013 and his fifth overall. James went on to take the LA Lakers to an NBA championship that year, securing his fourth finals MVP.

At the age of 37, during the 2021-22 season, James was the second-leading scorer in the NBA, averaging 30.3 points per game. He could've easily secured the scoring title, which eventually went to Joel Embiid (30.6 ppg). He later said he didn't choose to go for it because of the LA Lakers' poor situation.

Moreover, analysts say that he isn't going to stop anytime soon. According to FiveThirtyEight's player projections, LeBron James is expected to be as good as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1985 and Tim Duncan in 2014. Both of these players won the NBA championship in the mentioned years.

FiveThirtyEight also predicts James' true-shooting percentage, usage rate and assist percentage to be among the highest in the league. Basketball Reference predicts James' stat line to be 27.2/7.8/6.8 with 50.6-35-72.7 shooting splits this season.

LeBron James' may continue to dominate until he retires.

