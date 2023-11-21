"I think he's f**ked up Twitter" - Mark Cuban takes dig at Elon Musk for making Twitter 'cesspool' 

Mark Cuban has been one of the many X (formerly Twitter) users who has been unhappy with the decisions Elon Musk has made since taking the helm of the platform.

After offering to buy the platform for billions, there was plenty of speculation regarding whether he was in fact serious or not. After much back and forth, Musk took ownership of the platform and ushered in a number of changes.

From adding a payment option to give users a verification check, to changing the name of the company, Musk's time as owner of Twitter has been eventful. At one point, Musk put a limit on the number of tweets a user could view, with users theorizing that he was trying to drive up subscriptions.

The way Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sees things, Musk has been a loose cannon, and the decisions he has made have ruined Twitter. During a recent appearance on All The Smoke, Cuban said about Musk:

"I don't have anything against him, right? I think he's f**ked up Twitter. But the guy's a genius, He's like probably the best entrepreneur of our generation, right? ...

"Because you're just going to get shit about everything. It's a cesspool, right? But, you know, I drive a Tesla, you know? I mean, I'll give him his props."

Mark Cuban's past analysis of Elon Musk's time as owner of Twitter

While it would be easy to take Mark Cuban's past comments about Elon Musk and assume that he dislikes the billionaire, that isn't the case. As mentioned previously, Cuban believes that the outspoken business mogul is a genius, giving him credit for his electric motor company Tesla.

Apart from his ownership of Twitter and Tesla, Musk is also the founder of SpaceX, which he hopes will push the limits of space travel. Moreover, he also founded NeuraLink, a company that aims to change the world through the use of neural chips.

As Cuban explained to GQ in September, there's a very good chance that Musk is able to make the social media platform a success. The one thing that could hinder his chances? His own deeds and actions.

"I think he's on the right track to make it a good business. Unless he f**ks it up himself with his posts on X ... He really has got a unique chance to do some really incredible things with it if he can get out of his own way,"

Musk, of course, has continued to spread his focus across his various companies. In the case of Twitter, the biggest challenge for the company will be cash flow.

This summer, Musk wrote on the platform that the company lost nearly 50% of ad revenue after his takeover, putting a strain on things, to say the least.

