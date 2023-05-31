"I think in the Finals, there are no favorites" - Nikola Jokic on the Nuggets from underdogs to NBA Finals favorites

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are huge betting favorites to win the championship ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. They are currently listed as a -460, while the Miami Heat are a +350, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The two-time NBA MVP revealed that he is not buying the narrative that the Nuggets are the favorites to win the championship.

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, Jokic was asked about being the favorites, responding:

"Who said that we are favorites? The media? Las Vegas? Las Vegas told us that we were underdogs before. That doesn't - it's not correct, I think. I think we are not the favorites. I think in the Finals there are no favorites.

"This is going to be the hardest games of our lives and we know that and we are prepared for that. We are preparing and prepared for that so I think there is no favorites and definitely I think we are not favorites in this series. I think they are not either. I think it's just the Finals. There is no favorites in the Finals, my opinion."

Check out Nikola Jokic's comments on being the favorites below:

NBA TV @NBATV "I think in the Finals, there are no favorites."



While media members have picked against the Denver Nuggets, they have actually been the betting favorites in each series, according to Las Vegas. Jokic may simply be attempting to inspire his team so they do not overlook a Miami Heat team that has defied all odds to reach the NBA Finals. Miami has been the betting underdog, in some cases massively, in each series.

Shannon Sharpe claims a championship makes Nikola Jokic a top-20 player of all-time

Nikola Jokic has been incredible over the past three seasons. UNDISPUTED host Shannon Sharpe recently claimed that a championship would make him a top-20 player of all-time, stating:

"If Jok' were to win a ring, now we start having to evaluate him, where do you put him on the all-time great list? If he wins a ring, I'm putting him as a top-20 player, right now."

Check out Shannon Sharpe's comments on Nikola Jokic below:

Swipa @SwipaCam If Nikola Jokic wins an NBA Finals this season is he already a top-20 NBA Player All-Time?



While Jokic has had tremendous success, Sharpe's comments are the product of recency bias. Every postseason, media members favorably compare active players to all-time greats, or attempt to elevate them on all-time lists based off of one postseason run.

That is not to discredit the Denver Nuggets star or what he has accomplished in his career. He has been nothing short of excellent and isn't including himself in these conversations. Furthermore, he could certainly wind up in the top-20 by the time his career is over. It is important to note, however, that he is still building his resume and has a long way to go before matching some of the legends that have come before him.

