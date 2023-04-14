"I think we focus way too much on the negatives"- Clippers teammate defends Russell Westbrook as he prepares to face Kevin Durant

Nicolas Batum has defended LA Clippers teammate Russell Westbrook with the latter being criticized heavily over the last few years. Westbrook's shooting and turnover rate have been two of the biggest weaknesses of his game.

However, Batum believes the former MVP gets way more hate than other players in the league with the same deficiencies. Here's what Batum said regarding this during an interview with Clutch Points' "I Got Next" podcast::

"Is he gonna take shots turn the ball over? Yes. Like every point guard in this league. It looks like when you alk about Westbrook, it feels like all the other players in the NBA are perfect, nobody else misses shots. Everyobody averages like 95% from three and 0.2 turnovers per game... I think we focus way too much on the negatives of that guy."

The LA Clippers raised some eyebrows after they acquired Russell Westbrook in the buyout market after the Utah Jazz waived him. Westbrook struggled heavily in his last stint with their crosstown rivals, the LA Lakers. Many believed he wouldn't have a spot on any team in the NBA after a failed run in LA.

However, the Clippers appeared to be the best fit, and they are reaping the benefits of his addition. The Clippers needed a primary ball handler and an elite playmaker in the point guard position, with Reggie Jackson and John Wall failing to fill that role.

Westbrook was their best option and a solid fit too. Unlike the Lakers, the Clippers have been a better jump-shooting team, which fits Westbrook's skillset as an elite playmaker. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George's ability to play off the ball allows Westbrook to thrive.

He didn't have the ball in his hands as much during his time with the LA Lakers, which was one of the primary reasons behind his struggles.

Russell Westbrook will be key for LA Clippers in their first-round series against Kevin Durant's Suns

Russell Westbrook is set to face his former teammate Kevin Durant in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The LA Clippers finished fifth in the standings to set up an enticing series against the Phoenix Suns. It will be the first time Westbrook and Durant will face off in a playoff game.

The Clippers will hope Westbrook brings his 'A game,' as they could be without Paul George for the entire series. Westbrook will have to fill the void as the #2 option behind Kawhi Leonard and lean into his defensive abilities, especially against Durant in this series.

Westbrook has been successful in guarding Durant over their last few matchups. He saw him closely during their stint as teammates with OKC for eight years, giving him the experience of knowing how to neutralize KD to a significant extent.

Russell Westbrook has the momentum with him entering the postseason as he has averaged 18.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 7.4 assists per game, shooting 52.6%, including 42.5% from deep over his last 10 games. He is also entering the playoffs in peaking condition health-wise, giving him a solid boost to perform well and help his team win the series.

