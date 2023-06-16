"I think he's who you should follow"- Kobe Bryant knew Steph Curry would be great if he stayed healthy

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant had singled out Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry for greatness. Curry has far exceeded the highest expectations since coming out of Davidson in 2009.

Since being drafted No. 7 by the Warriors in the 2009 NBA draft, Curry has won four titles, two MVPs and an NBA Finals MVP. Moreover, he's almost unanimously considered to be the greatest shooter of all time. Few could have seen Curry’s legendary career coming, but according to rapper Killer Mike, late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had an inkling that Curry would become a superstar.

During a recent appearance on “The Shop,” Mike recounted the time he asked Bryant who he should look out for in the NBA. Bryant was getting older at the time and was wondering who would overtake him as the next big offensive star.

The rapper said that Bryant told him to keep an eye out on Curry, as he just needed to stay healthy to reach stardom:

“I was like, ‘Yo, you finna retire on me,’” Killer Mike said.

“I said, ‘I don’t really know who I’m going to be like yo, this the man, he’s the Goat. He’s going to take it all this year. Who should I look to follow?’

“He said, ‘I’m going to tell you. It's this kid if he can stay healthy because he's skinny.’ … And he was like, ‘Man it’s this kid, I’m watching him. But I think he’s who you should follow.’ And I was like, ‘Who?’

“‘He’s this kid named Steph Curry.’ And that’s when I started watching Steph and Golden State, and he is not disappointing. I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Killer Mike on why he admired Kobe Bryant

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (left) and rapper Killer Mike

In his discussion about Kobe Bryant, Killer Mike also spoke about what made him such a big fan of the Lakers legend.

The rapper said that he identified with Bryant, as he knew that Bryant wasn’t better than his idol Michael Jordan. However, Bryant still did everything he could to surpass Jordan:

“Kobe was one of those greats who identified because he reminded me of Hercules,” Killer Mike said.

“He knew he wasn’t, at some point, the God, Michael Jordan. But he’s one of the players that I really saw have the desire to defeat his idol, and that’s admirable to me.”

