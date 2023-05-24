"I think Game 5 is gonna be a cakewalk" - Charles Barkley predicts Celtics will destroy the Heat in the next game

Charles Barkley reckons the Boston Celtics will have all the momentum in the world to beat the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. Boston avoided a sweep after scripting a 116-99 blowout win on the road in Tuesday's Game 4 contest.

The C's played as they did during the regular season, defending at a high level and knocking shots at an efficient clip from all over.

Barkley believes Boston's homecourt advantage in the next game will help the team in their pursuit of trimming the series lead to 3-2.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's what he said on TNT's 'Inside The NBA':

"I think Game 5 is gonna be a cakewalk for the Celtics. I think they're gonna have so much energy becuase not getting swept, it don't get a cookie but now they're gonna go back home, that place gonna be loud and incredible. I think they're gonna kill Miami next game."

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT



Chuck is confident that the C's will carry their momentum into next game 🍿 "I think Game 5 is gonna be a cakewalk for the Celtics"Chuck is confident that the C's will carry their momentum into next game 🍿 "I think Game 5 is gonna be a cakewalk for the Celtics" 👀Chuck is confident that the C's will carry their momentum into next game 🍿 https://t.co/0fqMBDMUV2

Boston rediscovered its mojo behind a valiant 33-point effort from star player Jayson Tatum. He shot the lights out, making 63.6% of his shots, including 4-of-9 from deep. Tatum also impacted the game on other fronts, securing 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

After shooting a measly 29.2% from deep as a team in the first three games of the series, the Celtics were as clinical as ever in Game 4, making 18 triples on 44 attempts, recording a percentage of 40.9% from deep.

Boston made eight steals and blocks apiece, forcing the Heat to commit 15 turnovers during the contest. The Celtics looked more engaged and came ready to fight to save their season, which proved too hot to handle for the Miami Heat.

Boston Celtics' home record in playoffs doesn't work in their favor for Game 5 against Miami Heat

Charles Barkley's prediction could be right about Boston's homecourt advantage being a factor in them possibly winning Game 5. However, the C's home record suggests otherwise. They are 4-5 in the postseason at home this year. The Heat handed them two of those five losses in this series.

Unlike their rival contenders, Boston surprisingly struggles at home. They are far more inconsistent on both ends. The C's must pick up the slack defensively, as shot-making in the playoffs can always be up and down due to the make-and-miss nature of the league.

It is what helped them turn their season around last year and led them to the Finals. However, coach Joe Mazzulla has leaned towards relying more on Boston's offense, unlike former head coach Ime Udoka, a defensive specialist.

The Celtics haven't shot particularly great against the Heat except for Game 4. They have been turnover prone, and no one apart from Jayson Tatum has been as much of a reliable threat. Jaylen Brown is shooting on 39/12/44 and splits this series, which is alarming.

NBA @NBA



34 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK, 5 3PM



ECF Game 5: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on TNT Jayson Tatum shines as the @celtics win Game 4 on the road!34 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK, 5 3PMECF Game 5: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on TNT Jayson Tatum shines as the @celtics win Game 4 on the road!34 PTS, 11 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK, 5 3PMECF Game 5: Thursday, 8:30pm/et on TNT https://t.co/prAkjK9aoM

Boston's most efficient role players like Al Horford and Malcolm Brogdon, who were second and fourth, respectively, in 3-point shooting percentages this regular season, have been no-shows.

The Celtics have struggled to put together two good performances in a row, so the odds remain stacked against them, especially against a resurgent and gritty Miami Heat roster.

Poll : 0 votes