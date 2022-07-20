"I think it gets on their nerves, how can Jokic and Luka play like this?" - Goran Dragic believes relatively unathletic players like Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic thriving in the league bothers American NBA fans

Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are two of the best players in the NBA today. Doncic is just 23 years old and entering his fifth year in the league, while Jokic is already a two-time MVP.

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic thinks the success of the two European stars bothers American fans.

Basketball has become a global game, but the United States is still dominating it on the international stage. However, several international stars such as Doncic, Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid have begun dominating the league.

Jokic and Antetokounmpo have won the final four MVP Awards, while Embiid has been a runner-up in the past two years.

In an interview with Bulgarian news outlet Sportal (h/t Eurohoops), Dragic believes the success of these international players are bothering American fans who only value athleticism.

"His (Jokic) IQ is such that he's messing with them there," Dragic said. "Americans are pushing their way forward through marketing and that's all normal. But when you put everything on the floor, it's a different story. Jokic is not fast, he doesn't jump.

"And that gets up their noses, 'how can a man play like this?' They (NBA players) are all in good shape, you need to have six percent body fat, you need to jump. ... And I think it gets on their nerves, how can Jokic and Luka (Doncic) play like this?"

One of the criticisms Doncic and Jokic have had during their careers is their conditioning. Doncic is known for using the early parts of the season to get in playing shape, but has changed his routine this summer.

Meanwhile, Jokic has also improved his offseason conditioning and training over the past two years. The result? Back-to-back MVP awards. Both players will likely continue to dominate the NBA despite lacking the athleticism most American players have.

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic almost teamed up at the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic (Photo:Open-Court Basketball)

Luka Doncic and Goran Dragic are two of the best players in Slovenian basketball history. Dragic has served as a mentor to Doncic, and there were even reports of them teaming up with the Dallas Mavericks.

Dragic told Slovenian news outlet Vecer earlier this month that the Mavericks offered him a contract. However, Dallas only offered him a limited role off the bench, so he decided to decline the offer. The Chicago Bulls ended up signing him and promising to play him at least 20 minutes per game next season.

"We were in talks with Dallas," Dragic said. "They made an offer but I decided not to take it. They wanted me to play one game and then sit for the next five.

"I know I can still easily play 20 minutes per game. I'm not ready to retire and just sit on the bench in a cheerleading role."

