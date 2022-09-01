"I think once they go on a four to five-game losing streak, the first scapegoat is going to be Steve Nash" - Brooklyn Nets insider gives insight on team's possible mentality in first 20 games

Steve Nash is facing the biggest pressure next season for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant demanded that the Nets fire Nash earlier this summer, which puts the spotlight on the coach to deliver.

With a full training camp and preseason games ahead, the former two-time MVP could have a better showing as Brooklyn’s bench tactician. According to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, the Nets’ performance out of the gate is incredibly important for Nas’s job security.

Here's Winfield's analysis via "The Athletic NBA Show":

“I think that if the Nets come out and win 18 of their first 20 games, everyone would be happy. I’m a subscriber to the belief that winning cures all.

“But, I think once they go on a four to five-game losing streak, the first scapegoat is going to be Steve Nash. ‘Okay, you got all this talent. What’s going on?’ Head coach, someone’s going to go.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.



The Nets are running it back. Kevin Durant has removed his trade request after meeting with Joe Tsai, Sean Marks and Steve Nash yesterday.The Nets are running it back. https://t.co/tqCmZt5Eju

Assuming the trio of Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are healthy and engaged, the Nets will be a tough team to beat.

Despite looking mortal against the Boston Celtics in last season’s playoffs, Durant is still an elite talent. Irving’s skill has never been the problem the Nets have had to deal with. If “Uncle Drew” plays to his usual standards, Brooklyn’s 1-2 punch is as good as any in the NBA.

Lastly, Simmons’ defense, playmaking and size will be invaluable for the Nets, particularly against the stacked Eastern Conference.

Brooklyn has also added two versatile wing players in Royce O’Neale and TJ Warren to bolster the supporting cast around the trio. The Nets will have Joe Harris, who missed nearly all of last season with an injury, back as well. They still have Patty Mills and Seth Curry as outside threats too.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



“This is your worst nightmare happening here. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are each individually highly motivated." Mike Greenberg warns the NBA of the Brooklyn Nets“This is your worst nightmare happening here. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are each individually highly motivated." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n… Mike Greenberg warns the NBA of the Brooklyn Nets“This is your worst nightmare happening here. Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are each individually highly motivated." ahnfiredigital.com/nba/brooklyn-n…

With all of that at his disposal, Steve Nash can’t allow the Brooklyn Nets to stutter right off the bat. He has to right the Nets’ ship or he could be the first one sent packing.

Steve Nash was exposed in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics

Durant and Irving were swept in the first round of the postseason for the first time in their respective careers. Both looked ordinary and uncomfortable against Ime Udoka’s elite defensive scheme that the Boston Celtics executed to perfection.

Udoka, who served under Steve Nash as an assistant coach, knew the right buttons to press, leaving Nash clueless on multiple occasions.

Alex Barth @RealAlexBarth “Ime Udoka outcoached Steve Nash” just doesn’t have the same pop.



One should be Coach of the Year, the other will probably be out of a job soon. “Ime Udoka outcoached Steve Nash” just doesn’t have the same pop. One should be Coach of the Year, the other will probably be out of a job soon.

The series against Boston took some of the shine out of Steve Nash’s ability to coach. Kristian Winfield added that the sweep against the Celtics was certainly part of the reason KD asked Joe Tsai to fire Nash.

“I think it was a collection of things but that Boston series was really ugly. It was tough. It was tough because you have this really, really elite defense and for the Nets, all you can muster up is iso KD, iso Kyrie, maybe a pin down for Seth Curry here and there and it just didn’t work.

“If I’m the GM or the owner, I think Steve has a quick leash.”

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed



nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… Through two playoff games, Steve Nash has been outcoached by his former assistant. Ime Udoka has the answers Nash has been missing. Through two playoff games, Steve Nash has been outcoached by his former assistant. Ime Udoka has the answers Nash has been missing.nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

As a player, Nash often performed at his best in pressure-packed moments. He will have to do it again as coach of the Brooklyn Nets to save his job.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra