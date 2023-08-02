"I think he's going to be the MVP": Former Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle predicts big things for Luka Doncic

Rick Carlisle coached Luka Doncic in three of his five seasons in the NBA. Carlisle was at the helm of the Dallas Mavericks when the Slovenian won Rookie of the Year and then became an All-Star.

Although he left Dallas two seasons ago, the champion coach didn’t hold back in his predictions for “Luka Legend(via Grant Afseth):”

"I think Luka's going to be the MVP this year. I think he and Kyrie (Irving) are going to play great."

Luka Doncic was a 19-year-old phenom when he came into the NBA. He has only and incredibly gotten better. Doncic has received MVP voting every year except for his rookie season in the league.

During those four years, he averaged 29.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has also been named to the All-NBA team during the said stretch.

Luka Doncic was the early-season favorite to win the MVP after he blasted out of the gates. The four-time All-Star averaged 36.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 1.7 steals. He continued his form for most of the season.

“Luka Legend” arguably had his best campaign last season when he averaged a career-high 32.4 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 8.0 APG and 1.4 SPG. Despite all sorts of defenses trying to contain him, he still shot 49.6%, including 34.2% from deep.

Dallas’ franchise player had a stretch in late December until January when he put up NBA 2K numbers. On December 27, 2022, he lit up the New York Knicks for 60 points, to go with 21 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal. He’s the only player in NBA history to hit that stat line.

Injuries, however, seemed to slow him down a bit. The Mavericks’ awful record after trading for Kyrie Irving also doomed Luka Doncic’s MVP aspirations. Dallas was fourth in the West before acquiring “Uncle Drew.” Less than a month later, they were 10th.

The Mavericks were only 8-12 during that span and 5-11 when both superstar point guards played. It will be a disaster in Dallas if Rick Carlisle’s prediction for the Mavericks’ backcourt does not come true.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are expected to lead the Dallas Mavericks back to the playoffs

Mark Cuban made it clear that the Dallas Mavericks remain Luka Doncic’s team even with Kyrie Irving around. The team is unquestionably built around “Luka Magic.”

Irving, however, will be an important piece if the Mavericks were to return to the playoffs. Coach Jason Kidd will need him to be a big part of the team’s scoring and playmaking. When Doncic sits, the team will run everything through him on offense.

The Mavs also retooled their roster with players who are expected to provide high-level defense. They snagged Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics and drafted Dereck Lively, who was considered the best rim protector among the rookies.

The addition of former Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper is also expected to boost their defense. Seth Curry’s signing will also improve Dallas’ outside shooting.

If Luka Doncic puts up another MVP-like season and Kyrie Irving remains in All-Star-level form, the Dallas Mavericks could make a noise in the West.

