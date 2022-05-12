"I didn't think he was going to be where he is today" - Tracy McGrady reveals honest truth about his first impression of LeBron James

LeBron James entered the NBA in 2003 and was dubbed the "Chosen One." However, Tracy McGrady revealed in a recent interview that he was not convinced about the hype surrounding LeBron.

McGrady was a guest on "The Dan Patrick Show" and one of the topics discussed was James. Dan Patrick asked T-Mac if it was true that he was not all-in on the LeBron hype during his first year. Tracy was already an established superstar at the time with the Orlando Magic. McGrady said:

"I knew he had the potential. I didn't think he was going to be where he is today. I didn't think he was going to have that type of career.

"I knew the kid was good, he was very talented, but to think that he would be one of the greatest, arguable the greatest to play the game? No, not at the time. You don't see that."

When LeBron James entered the league in 2003, Tracy McGrady was already a three-time All-Star and made the All-NBA First Team twice. McGrady established himself as one of the best players in the world before injuries derailed his career.

Meanwhile, James lived up to the hype, as he was named Rookie of the Year in 2004. He made his All-Star debut the next year and his finals debut in three years. "The King" would win four MVPs and four championships. He still has a chance to add to his ring total before hanging it up.

LeBron James career retrospective

LeBron James more than lived up to the hype of being called the "Chosen One." James has not only become a superstar but also one of the greatest players ever. He's one of the select few that has their name in the GOAT conversation.

"The King" just finished his 19th season in the NBA and he's still among the best in the world. He averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks in 56 games with the LA Lakers. LeBron is inching closer to the NBA's all-time scoring record and could overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar next season.

Entering his 20th year next season, James has almost won it all during his career. He has four MVP awards and four championships. He won his first two with the Miami Heat, delivering one to the Cleveland Cavaliers and earning his fourth inside the NBA Bubble with the LA Lakers.

Connor Dunning @CDunning929 4 Rings

4 Finals MVPs

4 Regular Season MVPs

10 NBA Finals Appearances

28 playoff/11 Finals Triple-Doubles



Legit chance to finish w/ 40,000/10,000/10,000. Physically and mentally dominant in every aspect of the game. Unrelenting greatness.



LeBron James’ case for GOAT is real. 4 Rings4 Finals MVPs4 Regular Season MVPs10 NBA Finals Appearances28 playoff/11 Finals Triple-DoublesLegit chance to finish w/ 40,000/10,000/10,000. Physically and mentally dominant in every aspect of the game. Unrelenting greatness.LeBron James’ case for GOAT is real. https://t.co/XgmJQb9QI4

With no signs of slowing down, just injuries, LeBron James could realistically play into his early 40s. However, James has been vocal about finishing his career wherever his son Bronny ends up for the 2024-25 season.

"My last year will be played with my son. Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point," James told The Athletic.

