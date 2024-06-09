"I don't think he’s lying" - Jrue Holiday agrees with Jason Kidd's best Celtics player praise on Jaylen Brown

Jrue Holiday agreed with Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd's assessment that Jaylen Brown is the best player on the Boston Celtics. Kidd made the comments ahead of Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals wherein the Celtics are up 1-0 after a dominant Game 1 performance.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Saturday, Holiday was asked about Kidd's praise of Brown, who was the Celtics' best player in Game 1 on both ends of the floor. The one-time NBA champ agreed and described why the three-time All-Star is great.

"It's the first time I'm hearing that but I mean, I don't think he's lying. I think JB is aggressive in every single way. He's getting to the paint, getting to the free throw line. Also making plays for other people and then he's guarding Luka (Doncic). He's guarding the best player," Holiday said.

Jrue Holiday added that he's been on a team, probably the Milwaukee Bucks, wherein the best player took on the responsibility on both ends of the floor. Holiday was most likely talking about Giannis Antetokounmpo, who carried the Bucks on offense and defense in 2021 when they beat the Phoenix Suns to win the championship.

"I've been on teams where, not just any team, where is your best player have such a heavy load on the offensive end and just an equally heavy load on the defensive end. That's hard to do. That's hard to especially against the (Dallas Mavericks)," Holiday said.

Jaylen Brown might just be the best player for the Boston Celtics in Game 1, but that could seen in a good way or bad way by some. It's a good way because Brown has taken over and is not willing to lose another NBA Finals. It could also stir the pot since Jayson Tatum has always been presumed as the Celtics' best player.

How did Jayson Tatum respond to Jason Kidd's comments about Jaylen Brown?

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd knew what he was doing when he called Jaylen Brown the best player for the Boston Celtics over Jayson Tatum. However, Tatum was not going to fall for it and called basketball a team game. He also pointed out the importance of Brown to the Celtics' success.

"No reaction. This is a team sport. We understand that. We wouldn't be here if we didn't have JB on our team, and we could say that for a lot of guys. We all played a part in getting to where we're at. We understand that people try to drive a wedge between us," Tatum said. [H/T CBS Sports]

Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals is on Sunday at the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics will look to take a 2-0 series lead, while the Mavericks are trying to take homecourt advantage before heading to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

