“I think he’s a new age version of Larry Bird… I don’t think he could be in the GOAT conversation” - Chris Broussard believes former ROTY could be a top 10 all-time player

Very few people have been compared to Hall of Famer Larry Bird, who is widely considered to be one of the greatest players in NBA history. The 12-time All-Star is in a class of his own as he has publicly refused to be compared to any of the all-time greats.

He once stated that he is only concerned about winning and that's all that matters to him. He protested against being compared to players before him or those who were playing alongside him.

“What’s the point of comparing? I do what I do; it’s either good enough or it’s not," Bird said. "I’m concerned with one thing, and that’s helping the team win. Boring as that sounds, it’s the truth.”

Rob Parker @RobParkerFS1 @JabariDavisNBA



Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… Is bringing Doc Rivers back a mistake? What’s the ceiling for Luka Doncic? Biggest NBA Playoffs collapses of all-time & more! Guests: Kerry Kittles @EddieHouse_50 Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio Is bringing Doc Rivers back a mistake? What’s the ceiling for Luka Doncic? Biggest NBA Playoffs collapses of all-time & more! Guests: Kerry Kittles @EddieHouse_50 @JabariDavisNBA Catch us live weeknights 7-10p ET on @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the…

On The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Broussard compared Dallas Mavericks talisman Luka Doncic to the three-time NBA champion. While he categorically stated that Doncic might not make it to the greatest of all-time conversations, he believes that he could make the list for the top 10 players of all time. He added that, at such a young age, he has been magnificent and, as such, could go on to be the Larry Bird of the new generation.

"I think he could be a Larry Bird. I think he's a new age version of Larry Bird," Broussard said. "He could be, perhaps, top 10 player of all time. I don't think he could be in the GOAT conversation ever, but obviously at 23 years old, he's doing a lot."

Chris Broussard among others believe Luka Doncic is the Larry Bird of the modern NBA

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks slam dunks against the Phoenix Suns during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals at American Airlines Center on May 12, 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

Luka Doncic is having his best season yet, leading the Dallas Mavericks to new grounds not crossed in over the past 10 years. The last time the Mavs were in the Conference semifinals was in the 2011 playoffs, which ended with the Mavericks clinching the title after trumping the Miami Heat by 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

While the Mavs are one leg into the Western Conference finals, they are also one leg away from ending their season. Their Sunday night Game 7 fixture against the Phoenix Suns is a make-it-or-break-it game for the franchise. He has inspired the team to tie the series and force a Game 7, but could he lead them to a Game 7 win over the Suns? Larry Bird would have surely pulle it off as the NBA legend played eight Conference finals in his 13-season career in the league.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



On his 22nd birthday, Doncic is staying humble:



“You can’t compare me to Larry Bird. … More games to go. A long time.”



(via Larry Bird’s former teammate Cedric Maxwell says Luka is Larry Legend reincarnated.On his 22nd birthday, Doncic is staying humble:“You can’t compare me to Larry Bird. … More games to go. A long time.”(via @TheSteinLine Larry Bird’s former teammate Cedric Maxwell says Luka is Larry Legend reincarnated.On his 22nd birthday, Doncic is staying humble: “You can’t compare me to Larry Bird. … More games to go. A long time.”(via @TheSteinLine) https://t.co/3D5RRCI709

The Doncic-Bird comparison was made earlier in 2020 by a former Boston Celtics player and teammate of Bird, Cedric Maxwell. The 1981 MVP told NBA insider and reporter Marc Stein that Doncic is Bird reincarnated, stating that he plays exactly how the great Bird used to.

“You can quote me: This is Larry Bird reincarnated,” Maxwell said.

Edited by Windy Goodloe