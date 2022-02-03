"I don't think I'd coach in the NBA" - Steph Curry gives an insight into his potential retirement plans

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry recently revealed that he doesn't believe he will end up becoming an NBA coach once he calls time on his playing career. Nevertheless, he still intends to stay close to the game and hasn't ruled out coaching in high school, college, or even working with young kids. Here's what the two-time MVP said in a recent exclusive with 'People':

"I don't think I'd coach in the NBA but definitely when I'm done playing, there will be a lot more time to do that whether it's high school, college, or even younger kids," he continued. "I'll always have a presence in the game because it's given me so much. And I enjoy that moment when you kind of unlock a kid's confidence in something that they didn't know that they could do before. There's something amazing about those moments."

Steph Curry continues to influence young generation of players off the court

Steph Curry already seems to have taken the initiative towards kids' empowerment. He is all set to make his debut as a children's book author, announcing that he will be publishing his picture book named, 'I Have A Superpower,' released in September 2022.

The project will be the first for his company, "Unanimous Publishing," which he co-founded with Erick Peyton. Steph Curry's idea behind this book is to bring the joy of basketball to young readers and uplift them into believing in themselves to achieve big things. Here's what the Warriors star told 'People' about the book:

"With this story, we wanted to create something that inspired young readers to believe in their passion and centered on the message that you don't have to be the strongest, fastest, or tallest kid in the world in order to succeed," he continues. "Children truly are our future, and it is my hope that this special book empowers the next generation and reminds them to keep dreaming big."

Steph Curry is widely regarded as one of the most influential NBA players over the last decade. At 6'3,190 lbs, Curry doesn't necessarily fit the image of being a perfect basketball player. But he has dominated the game and helped aspiring youngster believe that with hard work and determination, they can be just as good as anybody else.

The three-time NBA champion wants the younger generation to continue to dream big and let anything hold them back from chasing their ambitions in the sport of basketball.

