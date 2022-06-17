"I don't think I heard 'F**k You Draymond!' all night; They couldn't" - Draymond Green has the last laugh against Boston Celtics fans after an emphatic performance in closeout game

Draymond Green took his chance to fire back at the crowds in Boston. After a 103-90 win to close out the series, the Golden State Warriors emerged as NBA champions in Boston itself.

Draymond Green has been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism for his antics. This was particularly true as fans in Boston let Draymond know how welcome he was in the city.

PointsBet Sportsbook @PointsBetUSA "F**k you Draymond" chants at the Gahden 🗣 "F**k you Draymond" chants at the Gahden 🗣 https://t.co/aty0RnNhgx

However, with a crucial win to snatch title hopes from the Boston Celtics' hands, Green enjoyed the last laugh. Speaking at the postgame presser, the 32-year old responded to the chants made by Boston fans earlier in the series:

"I don't think I heard 'F**k You Draymond!' all night; They couldn't"

95.7 The Game @957thegame "I don't think I heard 'F**k You Draymond!' all night. They couldn't."



- Draymond Green "I don't think I heard 'F**k You Draymond!' all night. They couldn't."- Draymond Green

While then factoring in the slander Green endured from Boston fans only to win it on their home turf, the moment became memorable.

Having received severe criticism for his poor performances in earlier games, Draymond Green looked more like himself in Game 5 and Game 6. Playing a vital role in shifting the tides for Golden State, Green also came up with some key baskets in the final game.

Featuring his first three-pointer of the series, Green remains a talisman for the Warriors when he shoots from beyond the arc. Racking up 12 points to pair with his 12 rebounds and eight assists, the Warriors forward walked the talk in Boston.

With their fourth title in eight years, the Dubs are a modern day dynasty. With their names in the history books yet again, Golden State found themselves coming full circle after two years of misery.

Draymond Green's return to form at a crucial juncture

Draymond Green battles for a rebound

A key factor in the Golden State Warriors' performance in the last three games has been Draymond Green's return to form. While Green's contributions have never been in the statistical department, the 32-year old finally showed up to play.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Draymond Green really showing a mamba mentality tonight. He’s been awful this entire series and it when it matters the most he’s elevated his game. Real Talk! Draymond Green really showing a mamba mentality tonight. He’s been awful this entire series and it when it matters the most he’s elevated his game. Real Talk!

The first-half of the Finals saw a rather odd display from Draymond. With some weird antics being the general tone of his performances, Green was more of a liability to his team than an asset.

With no confidence in his shots and irrational fouls, the Warriors suffered with him on the floor. To his credit, Green managed to turn things around.

Stepping up with the defensive and rebounding effort, the Warriors forward found ways to impact the game. By repeatedly hustling on the floor, Green also created opportunities for the shooters.

Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA Draymond Green fake handoff special Draymond Green fake handoff special https://t.co/9FFaL8p3rg

Draymond displayed what it meant to be a champion. Bouncing back from adversity and rising to the occasion, the victory and glory of Game 6 is sweeter for the Warriors forward.

With celebrations in store for Golden State as they head home, fans will also look forward to another episode of his podcast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far