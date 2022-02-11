"I think I'll be incredible come playoff time" - Klay Thompson upbeat about his progression and when he'd rather peak compared to the regular season

Following a missed shot by Klay Thompson in the final moments of the game, the Golden State Warriors lost a close contest against the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

Although he missed an open look after creating separation, Klay Thompson seemed to be in good spirits following the loss at the postgame press conference. In conversation with Mark Haynes of Clutch Points regarding his gradual return to form, Thompson had this to say:

"I want to say I feel like myself, but naturally when you miss 941 days, I still think I'm trending upward. I really want to peak by May and June rather than right now. So, every week gets better and I think I'll be incredible come playoff time. You know, just like this season has progressed, my game has progressed as well. And that's going to continue."

In an emotional and hard-fought 114-116 bout, the Knicks managed to edge the Warriors and hand them their second consecutive loss. With Thompson's return to the lineup, though, the Golden State Warriors have seen the return of one of their key pieces. Regardless of the miss, Thompson has been phenomenal as he gradually returns to form.

Although his shot against the Knicks in the final seconds went a little long, the sharpshooter continues to be confident in his growth.

Can Klay Thompson help the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship?

Klay Thompson is without a doubt one of the most important elements in the Golden State Warriors' system. As the perfect complementary player for Steph Curry on the perimeter, the duo unleashed hell on NBA defenses during the Warriors' prime years.

After going down with an injury in the 2019 Finals, Thompson missed over two years of action. His absence was felt by the Warriors as they were left out of the playoffs for those seasons.

Since his return in January this year, the Warriors have seen Klay make a gradual but stable return to form. Golden State has been very careful with his recovery by sitting him out of back-to-back games and putting him on minute restrictions.

But Thompson has shown his ability to contribute hasn't waned. Recording an average of 18.7 points along with 3.8 rebounds and four assists a game, Klay continues to be a solid contributor even as he continues to tune into shape.

However, the Golden State Warriors do not depend only on Klay Thompson to deliver them to the promised land. With key players such as Draymond Green also out of the rotation due to injury, the Warriors will rely on a number of players as they return to full strength.

While rebounding has also been a concern for the side in the absence of Green, James Wiseman is another name that keeps coming up for Golden State. As the 7'0" big man ramps up his recovery, the Warriors will look to add another element to their roster as they compete for the title.

