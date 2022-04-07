"I think I'll leave it to the conspiracy theorists" - Kyrie Irving reveals what he thinks he needs to do to get into NBA 75 team

Behind Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets rallied from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to stun the New York Knicks yet again. Irving, who only played his first game at Madison Square Garden this season, played a team-high 43 minutes and was a big factor down the stretch.

Kyrie Irving’s latest excellent performance opened up another round of questions regarding his exclusion from the NBA’s enviable 75th Anniversary Team. The 7x All-Star was diplomatic in his response to the media despite some undertones of tension.

Here’s what the Nets’ starting point guard had to say about the big-time snub (via Nick Friedell):

"I think I'll leave it to the conspiracy theorists. I think I was on the list -- but I guess I'm not. So hey, maybe I'll just wait 10 years, 20 years from now. Hopefully with a few championships under my belt."

There was significant controversy earlier in the season when Kyrie Irving’s name was left off the list of the NBA’s top 75 players. Brooklyn’s 29-year-old point guard is a former Rookie of the Year and one-time champion who hit one of the most iconic shots in NBA Finals history.

Without the former Duke superstar, an argument could easily be made that LeBron James would have failed to carry the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers to the title. Irving’s scoring, playmaking and clutch shooting were all necessary ingredients in the Cavs' stunning upset of the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

Kyrie Irving’s insistence not to take the Covid-19 vaccine was also supposedly a big reason for the selection committee’s rebuff. Whether it was true or not, or whether it was unfair or fair, the facts show that “Uncle Drew” just didn’t make the team.

Considered by many to be the most-skilled basketball player ever, Irving should be a cinch to make the next iteration of the NBA’s best team.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have more pressing matters to deal with

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant will be looking to carry the Brooklyn Nets to the postseason via the play-in tournament. [NBA.com]

The win over the New York Knicks, which was their fourth against their rivals this season, places them in an ideal position heading into the play-in. Brooklyn is now in 8th place but could still clinch the seventh spot if they win their last two games.

The Brooklyn Nets will have their biggest game of the season against the surprising Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at Barclays Center. A win would tie both teams’ records but would give the tiebreaker to the Big Apple City team.

If they go on to beat the Indiana Pacers in their last regular-season game, the Brooklyn Nets will get the more favorable seventh seed. Grabbing seventh place will allow them two chances to enter the postseason in front of their rabid home fans.

