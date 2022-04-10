"I don't think I'm making us worse anymore" - Draymond Green takes a complete U-turn on his making "Golden State Warriors worse" comments

Draymond Green is back to his best for the Golden State Warriors, helping them extend their current winning streak to four games. Following the Dubs' 100-94 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, the forward took a U-turn on the comments he made a few weeks ago when he said he felt he was making the Warriors worse when he was on the floor.

Here's what he had mentioned on March 27th:

"I'm playing terrible, I've never really been on a team that gets worse when I'm on the floor and that's kind of where we are right now. Some things I can correct, some things will come with time. Just kind of what it is but we're definitely worse when I'm on the floor, that's for sure."

Here's what Draymond said on Sunday (NBC Sports):

"I've gotten my legs back under me, I've got my feel back and I feel like I'm in the flow," Green told Bonta Hill and Chris Mullin on "Warriors Postgame Live" after the win at AT&T Center on Sunday. "I don't think I'm making us worse anymore. But I wasn't lying when I said that. That was true at the time."

Draymond Green played without his co-stars Steph Curry and Klay Thompson against the Spurs. He still managed to lead the Warriors to a win, bagging 12 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists on the night.

Draymond Green and Golden State Warriors picking up momentum at the right time

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors have had plenty of ups and downs post the All-Star break. Injuries to Green and Steph Curry have only made things worse for them when they were at their lowest. However, Golden State has bounced back well every time they have struggled to play well.

The Warriors are in great form right now. Having won four games in a row with just one match left in the regular season, they will have plenty of momentum going into the postseason. This is where they were hoping to be at this point, considering their hopes of winning the championship this year.

Draymond Green and Co. are among the favorites, but they will have a difficult road ahead, especially with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks looking solid this season. It will be interesting to see if the Golden State Warriors can replicate their success with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond all healthy and available for the first time in three years.

Edited by Arnav