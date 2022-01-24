"I think I’m slowly crawling into my prime" - Kyrie Irving confident that the best is yet to come as he looks to reach peak form

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets ended their four-game road trip with a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite the setback, Irving is already playing like he has had a full training camp and pre-season. The mercurial point guard has led the Nets in scoring in three of the four games since Kevin Durant went down with an injury.

In a postgame interview following the loss to the Wolves, Irving was asked how he’s feeling going into the season. The 29-year-old was very candid and confident in his reply (via Chris Milholen):

“I think I’m slowly crawling into my prime.”

By crawling, he could mean his performance on the court as predicated on his health. Because when healthy and available, it seems like there’s nothing lacking in Irving’s game. Even in just his seventh game of the season, the guard's footwork, speed and shooting are unbelievably on point. The 7x All-Star has seamlessly taken up more responsibilities in the absence of Durant.

This season, the Brooklyn Nets’ combo guard has posted 23.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season. Following Durant's injury, he has averaged 27.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 6.3 assists. He is also making 52.9% of his field-goal attempts, including 40% from beyond the arc.

Kyrie Irving is in his peak physical form. Despite having no training camp, pre-season, and all but seven of the Brooklyn Nets games, he’s showing the NBA that he’s still one of the elite talents in the game. Just how good he can be and how much he can sustain this form will be a question worth looking into as the season progresses.

What’s next for Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets?

There's no KD and Kyrie when the Brooklyn Nets play at home for several weeks.

The Brooklyn Nets play at Barclays Center in the next two games against the LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets. These are two tough games at home, particularly if Anthony Davis returns after a long spell on the injury list for the Lakers. Denver is also a difficult opponent with Nikola Jokic playing better than last season’s MVP campaign.

However, the Brooklyn Nets will have seven of their next 10 games on the road. The Nets like their chances better with Kyrie Irving on the roster than without him, even away from home.

The Nets’ ultra-talented guard has mentioned before that he is still trying to find his bearings. It didn’t seem like that was the case in the last four games. With more training and with more time with teammates, the best version of Kyrie Irving could be a life-saver for the Nets until Kevin Durant returns.

