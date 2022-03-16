“I think I’m watching an SNL skit” - Monica McNutt says she doesn’t see any glimmer of hope for the LA Lakers

Former college basketball player Monica McNutt said the LA Lakers’ futility this season resembled a comedy show during ESPN's “NBA Today” on Tuesday.

McNutt, who played for Georgetown, said:

“I think I’m watching an SNL (Saturday Night Live) skit.”

The LA Lakers have no hope left, per Monica McNutt

With the number of stars on the LA Lakers, the lack of success is startling. In fact, their struggles have become comical, according to ESPN analyst Monica McNutt. Watching such dominant players play so poorly is becoming a joke among the NBA headlines.

The LA Lakers (29-39) are ninth in the Western Conference. They started the season as -400 favorites to win the NBA Finals.

The Lakers managed only 12 points in the first quarter Monday in a 114-103 home loss to the Toronto Raptors. Roughly two minutes into the second quarter, rookie Scottie Barnes of the Raptors had 17 points, while the Lakers had 17 total. There was a moment when the Lakers failed to work for a rebound, and LeBron James looked angry.

James is averaging 29.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. The 37-year-old had to score 56 and 50 points in a six-day span to give the Lakers their only two wins since the All-Star break.

Los Angeles is 8-20 since Jan. 9 and 2-8 since the break. The Lakers have not won back-to-back games since a season-best four-game winning streak ended Jan. 7. They haven't won a road game since Jan. 25 against the Brooklyn Nets, who played without star Kevin Durant (knee injury).

Most of the blame for the Lakers has been placed on Russell Westbrook, who is averaging 18.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 8.1 apg. But he is also averaging 3.9 turnovers a game. His inability to keep the ball has been the driving narrative of his poor performance.

Anthony Davis' inability to stay healthy has arguably caused a lot of damage this season. He has been out for two big chunks of the season (31 games so far). As a result, the Lakers have suffered immensely. At points since January, James has played center to compensate.

Whatever the case, the Lakers have had long enough to figure out their issues. They are going to need to refine their problems if they hope to hold onto a spot in the play-in tournament.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein