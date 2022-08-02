"I think that was an 'I've arrived in the NBA' moment" - Dell Curry says Steph Curry's 54-point performance at Madison Square Garden was surreal, says son was destined to be an All-Star

Steph Curry has established himself as one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. Before his success, there was doubt surrounding Curry early in his career due to his ankle injuries. However, a 54-point explosion at Madison Square Garden in 2013 changed everything.

On the latest episode of the "Dubs Talk" podcast with Monte Poole, Dell Curry thought his son would be an All-Star once he shook off his ankle injuries.

"Once he got through the first cycle of injuries, I definitely knew he could be an All-Star," Dell said.

Dell also spoke about his son's legendary performance against the New York Knicks. Dell believes that this was when Steph announced his arrival in the NBA.

"To do it in Madison Square Garden, it was just surreal," Dell Curry said. "A handful of guys have scored 50-plus in that type of atmosphere ... that's a tough atmosphere to play in."

Dell Curry reflected on what that moment meant for Steph, saying:

"I think that was an 'I've arrived in the NBA' moment."

Steph erupted for his then-career high 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013, at Madison Square Garden. He went 11-for-13 from beyond the arc, adding six rebounds, seven assists and three steals in 48 minutes. Despite wowing the MSG crowd, the Golden State Warriors fell to the Knicks 109-105.

However, the legend of Curry officially started back then. He was named to his first All-Star Game the following season and won his first MVP trophy in 2015. He also earned his first championship that year, starting the Warriors' dynasty.

Since that fantastic game in New York, Steph has won four championships, two MVPs and one NBA Finals MVP. He also cemented himself as the greatest shooter in history. He broke Ray Allen's 3-point record in the same building last season, going back full circle to when his superstardom started.

Can Steph Curry play into his 40s?

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors

At 34, Steph Curry won his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP. Curry is still in his prime and could win more titles in the next several years. He has a contract with the Golden State Warriors until he's 38 years old, but can he play into his 40s?

Dell Curry believes Steph can easily extend his career and play into his 40s. Dell told Monte Poole that his oldest son could be productive past his prime. He explained that Steph will have to be defended regardless of his age due to his shooting.

"Watching him play at 34, he can stay at his level and be this productive on the floor," Dell said. "He might not score 30 a game, but you're going to have to guard him. That's important to have on your team, someone you have to guard. It makes things easier on your teammates."

"He still has the drive. He wants to win more. He's hungry to win more. So, he definitely can play at this level for several years to come."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far