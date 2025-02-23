"I think I was wrong" - Stephen A. Smith flips script on Jimmy Butler-Warriors fit after initial skepticism

A couple of weeks after doubting Jimmy Butler's fit with the Golden State Warriors, Stephen A. Smith changed his mind. The veteran analyst discussed the first five matchups of Butler with the Dubs, which have gone 4-1 for Golden State while Butler and Steph Curry have formed a solid tandem.

Ad

During Sunday's edition of "NBA Countdown," Smith took a U-turn on his opinion about Butler, admitting he was wrong and detailing what he's noticed during the first days of the Butler-Warriors era.

"I think I was wrong," Smith started. "Miracles do happen. I think I was wrong when I first talked about this, because I looked at Jimmy Butler and I said, 'We know what a big-time player he is, particularly in the postseason, but that's him and Steph (Curry) mesh, I don't see that.' Jimmy Butler's averaging 20 and six.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's averaging over nine free throws per game, which is sixth in the league since he arrived at Golden State and hit 87% of his free throws. ... When you have a guy who can get to the free-throw line as frequently as Jimmy Butler, what happens next is, you're giving him (Curry) a break. That, to me, makes Golden State very, very potent."

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Per StatMuse, Jimmy Butler averages 20.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 45.5% from the field and 87.2% from the free-throw line.

The Warriors have beaten the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings, respectively, over that span. In the middle, they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by four points, as visitors.

Cam Newton says Warriors don't have a title shot with Jimmy Butler

Draymond Green said the Warriors have a new chance at winning the NBA championship with Jimmy Butler. Steph Curry said he was motivated to face the second part of the season after the trade. However, former NFL player-turned-analyst Cam Newton poured water over those expectations.

Ad

"I think it just revitalizes that locker room," Newton said on "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" podcast (1:19:10). "I think it's a reach to say that they're gonna win an NBA championship this year.

"This is the reality of it, though. If they don't win this year, it's going to be some things that's going to change. They all know that, we all know that ... If y'all don't win this year, this may be the last dance. No documentary."

Ad

The Warriors rank ninth (29-27) in the West standings at the time of writing, but their 4-1 run could be the beginning of something special.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.