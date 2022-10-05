“I think it’s a reflection on how much we value Giannis and Luka” - NBA analyst believes 3x All-Star should have more MVP hype around him going into new season

Three-time All-Star Jayson Tatum has something to prove this season. Several NBA analysts are debating whether Tatum should be viewed as a potential MVP candidate. Tatum is coming off a strong season with the Boston Celtics. Although the team came up short against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals, they had a solid playoff run.

In this regard, Tatum is considered a potential candidate for the MVP award next season. However, some analysts weighed in on the validity of the possibility. On NBC Sports Boston, Tom Giles spoke about Tatum's chances.

"He's in the top 10 of the NBA as far as odds go for winning the MVP," Giles said. "I'm wondering if they look at it say, Jaylen Brown's about to have a massive year. Maybe Jaylen Brown's so good that you can't just give the award to Jayson Tatum."

Following up on Giles' comment, Andy Hart said:

"If you ask me who I'm going to vote for, I'm not going to pick Jayson Tatum. One, if you told me to list them from 1-10 as you [Giles} said, I would get to Tatum at some point."

Hart said that NBA general managers may have had some leftover opinions after Tatum's failure in the Finals. Hart added that there is scope for growth through motivation.

Chris Forsberg highlighted that Tatum needed to be consistent with his form throughout the season and in the playoffs.

"I think it's a reflection on how much we value Giannis and Luka and how good those players are," Forsberg said. "I think Tatum has put himself into the conversation. But there's just another level of consistency, another level of carrying your team when it matters that people need to see."

The template for Tatum to be an MVP-caliber player has been laid. With all the tools at his disposal, the Boston Celtics hope to see their superstar take that next step.

The Boston Celtics to see growth from their superstar duo

Jayson Tatum finished sixth in the MVP award race last season. A recent survey by the NBA of league GMs also saw Tatum ranked second behind Kevin Durant as the best small forward in the league. However, Tatum wasn't even top four on the MVP list.

While the list consists of subjective predictions ahead of the season, Tatum will undoubtedly have to take a significant step to reach the MVP level.

With the experience of losing in the NBA Finals, Tatum has already gotten a taste of what it takes to go all the way. The Boston Celtics have built a team that can aid the superstar on this journey.

The Boston Celtics may also see Jaylen Brown take a step forward. This summer, trade rumors saw Brown linked to a swap for Kevin Durant. The Celtics star is expected to prove his value as one of the best two-way players in the game.

Despite the situation surrounding Ime Udoka, Boston is still considered one of the favorites to contend for the title.

