“I think it’s time for the Trail Blazers to consider trading Damian Lillard” - Chris Broussard discusses the possibility of Portland's rebuild as a franchise under Chauncey Billups

"Eventful" is not enough to describe the week Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers have had following the firing of president of basketball operations and general manager Neil Olshey for workplace misconduct.

Damian Lillard has been in the news following Olshey's departure, as many wonder what direction the franchise will go under the new management.

It has been reported Lillard would like to play with Ben Simmons, the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers guard, and is requesting a two-year $107 million deal. Although the All-Star guard has openly debunked both claims, the uncertainty surrounding the Trail Blazers leaves a lot of room for speculation.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard gave his take on the futures of Lillard and the Blazers on ESPN's "First Things First." Factoring in all the recent events, he said:

"Dame, as great as he is, has not led the Trail Blazers to the Finals in his prime, at his best. Now, he's 31, having his worst season in years. Why in the world would I lock him up in $50 million per year, plus in his mid-thirties? I'm not thinking of doing that."

"Furthermore, Ben Simmons and Dame together are doing nothing in the Western Conference. They're not winning it, they're not getting to the Finals, none of that."

Finally, he added:

"So, that being the case, I think it's time for the Trail Blazers to consider trading Damian Lillard."

The final piece of advice from Broussard to the Trail Blazers was not to rush into anything. He pointed out that Damian Lillard is a valuable asset, so they would need to find be patient for the best offer. They will then be open for a full rebuild under first-time coach Chauncey Billups.

Should the Trail Blazers consider trading Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Although Lillard is having the worst shooting season of his career (39.7% for a player making 43.7 in 10 seasons), he has never been a problem for the Trail Blazers. He has led the Blazers to eight consecutive playoff appearances. In 2019, they reached the Western Conference finals but were swept by the Golden State Warriors, led by Kevin Durant.

Lillard has stayed loyal to the Blazers and has made his intentions clear about bringing a championship to the city. Unfortunately, he has not been surrounded by the right supporting cast. They were eliminated in the first round in five of those eight appearances.

For a player of his caliber, it would be unwise for the Trail Blazers to trade him, unless they have given up hope of winning a championship anytime soon. Lillard is an elite-level talent who will be a boost to any team looking to contend for a championship, which is why a trade should not be on the table.

The Blazers are going through a rough patch, and it will likely continue for a while. Two of the team's top scorers are out with no clear timeline for their return. Lillard is unavailable to play because of a lingering abdominal injury, while CJ McCollum has a collapsed lung.

The Blazers (11-14 entering a Wednesday night game at Golden State) have not found the right formula under Billups. Their defense has also gotten worse, as they rank 30th in defensive rating so far.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lillard, who built a career on timely shots and exceptional range, has not exactly helped their offense either, averaging 21.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 7.8 assists while shooting 39.7% from the field and 30.2% from beyond the arc. In 2019-20, he averaged 30.0 ppg, just two seasons ago.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein