““I think we just gotta, everybody just play free, have fun and play” - Dennis Schroder on the formula for success for the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics survived an overtime thriller in their game against the Bucks behind a brilliant performance from guard Dennis Schroder. Schroder spoke about the importance of Celtics players playing free and having fun on the court as a formula for success in the future. He feels they are better when they aren't tied to a chain on the offensive end.

The Celtics faced an underhanded Milwaukee team that did not have their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the court. The game seemed evenly matched before a blistering third quarter from the Celtics, where they outscored the Bucks 37-26.

Boston looked set for a comfortable victory before the defending champs turned on the heat in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Overtime turned into a Dennis Schroder show as the Celtics guard got buckets at will and made the right plays to guide his team to victory. Schroder finished the night with 38 points, three assists and eight rebounds.

Dennis Schroder, in an interview with The Athletics, spoke about the team's mindset after a hard fought overtime victory. He said that he had to learn how to push the pace offensively and that they were better when they had fun and played with freedom. Here's what he said:

“I just have to be comfortable pushing the pace on the offensive end. I think we just gotta, everybody just play free, have fun and play. I think that’s when we are at our best and I think that’s what we did tonight.”

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA



Dennis Schröder is taking control of his role, and that turned into 38 points and a win against Milwaukee last night.



theathletic.com/2953042/2021/1… “Everybody just play free, have fun and play.”Dennis Schröder is taking control of his role, and that turned into 38 points and a win against Milwaukee last night. “Everybody just play free, have fun and play.”Dennis Schröder is taking control of his role, and that turned into 38 points and a win against Milwaukee last night. theathletic.com/2953042/2021/1…

The Celtics expect the likes of Dennis Schroder and Jayson Tatum to be more efficient and dominate on the offensive end. Jaylen Brown is out with an injury for the time being.

Can Dennis Schroder help the Boston Celtics make a deep post-season run?

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics survived a near scare against the Milwaukee Bucks. But they will not always have the opportunity to come away with a win if they are not more efficient on the offensive end. Dennis Schroder had 38 points but also had six turnovers, which could prove costly in a post-season matchup. He will have to do a better job at being more consistent with him being crucial to their playoff hopes.

NBA @NBA

He's halfway there at halftime tonight!



19 for Dennis Schroder on 38 points last night...He's halfway there at halftime tonight!19 for Dennis Schroder on @NBATV 38 points last night...He's halfway there at halftime tonight!19 for Dennis Schroder on @NBATV 🔥 https://t.co/uujQTX7l1l

Considering how stacked the Eastern Conference is this time around, the Celtics have very little margin for error. A couple of turnovers could prove costly in ahigh-pressure game 7.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Celtics are a top-ten ranked team in terms of defensive rating and will hold their own on that end. But to come out victorious against the likes of behemoths such as the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, they will have to have a tremendous series with very few errors. It looks highly unlikely at the moment.

Edited by Diptanil Roy