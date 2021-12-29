“I think keeps LeBron up at night, I think it bothers Kevin Durant, I think it bothers Steph Curry” – Shannon Sharpe critical of Russell Westbrook, says he’s not bothered by losing

As the LA Lakers continue to struggle, star guard Russell Westbrook has begun to get a lot of criticism in the national spotlight.

After being acquired in a trade from the Washington Wizards this offseason, many were expecting the Lakers to be title contenders. But it's been the opposite, as the Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference.

The Lakers (16-18), who play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night, are in a tough spot, having lost a season-worst five consecutive games. In a recent interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, Westbrook made some comments that raised eyebrows.

"I feel, myself — always trying to fit in to do the best for the betterment of the team," Westbrook said. "And I’ve always done that in my career, and I’ll continue to do that, and whatever happens, happens. If we win a championship, cool. If we don’t, I’m OK with that, too, and life goes on.”

On "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" Tuesday, analyst Shannon Sharpe detailed how Westbrook's comments should raise red flags if losing is not "bothering" him.

“I think (losing) keeps LeBron up at night, I think it bothers Kevin Durant, I think it bothers Steph Curry,” Sharpe said.

— @ShannonSharpe "Russ doesn't get it. Nobody expects you or wants you to have 25-15-15, we want you to stop turning the ball over and playing out of control, especially in crucial situations. Russ has to stop thinking everything is fine when you're the 9th seed in the West."

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Russell Westbrook has struggled to find his groove

With superstar forward Anthony Davis expecting to miss extended time, the Lakers have needed someone else to step up besides fellow star LeBron James. Unfortunately, that hasn't happened as Westbrook has struggled.

During the current five-game losing streak, Westbrook has averaged 19.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game but is shooting 45.3% from the field and just 10.0% from 3-point range. As the Lakers continue to sag, many have wondered if it might be time for the team to go in another direction.

The problem is that finding a trading partner for Westbrook could be tricky.

Although Westbrook is a sensational talent who can fill box scores, his play will have teams cautious about how he would fit their systems. Plus, he has a massive contract, $44.2 million this season and $47.6 million next season.

The 33-year-old guard is averaging less than 20 points per game for the first time since 2009-10, his second season in the league. And it remains to be seen if Westbrook can find that extra motivation to get back in a rhythm.

