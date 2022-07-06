“I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic to help Kyrie Irving have leverage” - Former NBA champion believes Kevin Durant doesn’t want to leave the Nets, says it makes zero sense

The NBA has been put into a frenzy lately after superstar forward Kevin Durant recently requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It's not often that one of the top superstars in the league finds himself on the trade market. Teams all over the league have enquired about his availability.

The Nets suddenly looked like a team that could be going through a complete roster change overnight. Durant and Irving showcased their ability to be one of the most dynamic duos in the league. Unfortunately, injuries and off-the-court issues look to have run a course in the relationship.

While many expect Durant to be on the move, some have speculated whether or not the two stars could remain in Brooklyn.

Speaking recently on ESPN, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins said that he's not convinced that Durant wants to be traded. Perkins said that he believes the recent trade request could be a way for teammate Kyrie Irving to have more "leverage."

"It makes zero sense to me that he wants to be traded at this point. ... I think Kevin Durant is doing this as a scare tactic to help Kyrie Irving have leverage."

There's been no shortage of speculation or rumors surrounding Durant and his future with the Brooklyn Nets. Although Durant has shown the ability to still be one of the best players in the league, it looks as if the 'experiment' with the Nets has come to an end.

Time will tell if the Nets are able to land an "acceptable" trade offer for the superstar forward. Durant has been in and out of the lineup throughout the last several years, but has still played at an MVP-caliber level when he's on the court.

They will not move KD until "the price is met" The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShow They will not move KD until "the price is met" The Nets are operating under the possibility Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could be on the roster opening night, @ShamsCharania tells @PatMcAfeeShowThey will not move KD until "the price is met" https://t.co/6xsxUEEFNa

For now, it looks as if basketball fans around the world will anxiously await the conclusion of the recent sage with Durant and the Nets. If Durant does get traded, it will have the ability to change the complete landslide of the league depending on what team he ends up on.

