"I think LeBron is finishing his career as a Laker” - Nick Wright believes LeBron James will retire with the LA Lakers, says he will only join another team if he gets to buy that team post-retirement

NBA and LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has continued to defy age and logic this season, as this is his 19th year in the league and he still has the chops to compete with the very best.

With LeBron James turning 37 in a couple of days, there has been talk of retirement among the folks in the media as to where LeBron James would finish his career. On Fox Sports' morning show "First Things First," Nick Wright divulged his thoughts on this. Wright said:

"I think LeBron is finishing his career as a Laker, with one caveat – if he wanted to go to a team that he then wants to buy as part of the deal with whomever the current owner is."

Nick Wright also said a move is likely as he is not going to be able to acquire the LA Lakers. Wright continued:

"Because LeBron is not going to be able to buy the Lakers as the Lakers are most valuable franchise in the NBA, hat's off the table. But he is not going to force a trade or force his way out. He's now put down roots in L.A."

Is LeBron James going to retire with the Lakers?

LeBron James watching his son play

While LeBron James has always looked like an iron man in terms of the way he takes care of his body and how injury-free he is, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as LeBron James has missed more than 70 games since signing with the Lakers. This could very well mean that retirement might be in the cards for King James.

LeBron James, a four-time champion and a four-time Finals MVP, is always hunting for the championship, and his teams will always be one of the contenders as long as he plays. That is the territory that goes with being LeBron James. This Lakers roster has two MVP-caliber players alongside James in Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

This means that his team will be fighting for the title if they can figure out team chemistry. LeBron James is a competitor and will always want more rings to be added to his collection. So, barring a major injury, there is absolutely no reason why LeBron James won't continue to play as long as he is in contention every year.

Another aspect of LeBron James' and retirement talk is his willingness to play with his son in the NBA. His son, Bronny James, is currently 17 years old and he will in all likelihood be part of the NBA draft in 2024. LeBron will become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and could potentially choose his next destination as the landing spot of Bronny James.

