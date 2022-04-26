"I think LeBron James is just such a role model for so many people" - Locals react to 'Shooting Stars' movie being filmed in Cleveland Heights, Ohio

LeBron James' biopic has started filming and locals in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have commented about how James has impacted their community.

"Shooting Stars" is based on James' autobiography of the same name released back in 2009. It tells the story of the four-time champion's childhood and time playing high school basketball at St. Vincent-St. Mary in Akron.

Muffy Kaesberg told Fox 8 News that the filming of LeBron James' biopic is a lot of fun to watch. Meanwhile, Mikki McCubbin revealed that his house will be used as LeBron James' old basketball coach's home.

"This house is going to be the coach's house from when he was little. This house is from a couple of scenes from when he was young, and they were having parties in here and drinking and stuff."

Production for the biopic started last April 18th and will run until June 2nd. "Shooting Stars" is currently filming in Cleveland Heights and local residents are enjoying every minute of it.

Myra Evans of Woodmere Drive appreciates that James' biopic was shot in Ohio. Evans praised LeBron for being a role model and is looking forward to his story being told, stating:

"I think LeBron James is just such a role model for so many people and especially young black boys, so we are just so happy to see his story brought to the big screen."

According to Joey Morono of Cleveland.com, the biopic is expected to generate an estimated $25.5 million for Cleveland and Akron. "Shooting Stars" was first announced in 2018, but development was delayed. It will be directed by Chris Robinson.

Universal Studios is in charge of the biopic and the executive producers include Maverick Carter, Terence Winter and Rachel Winter.

While the cast has yet to be announced, Khalil Everage of "Cobra Kai" and Caleb McLaughlin of "Stranger Things" have been spotted in Cleveland Heights.

LeBron James promises not to miss the playoffs again

James' offseason began early after the LA Lakers failed to make the postseason. James is enjoying the playoffs and has been quite active on Twitter over the past two weeks.

With the Lakers expected to make some considerable changes to their roster this summer, James promised he would not miss the postseason again.

James has only missed the playoffs four times. He missed them twice in his first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and twice with the Lakers in 2018 and 2022, respectively.

LeBron James @KingJames I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games. I can/will NOT miss the post season again for my career! This shit HURT. Ok back to watching these games.

