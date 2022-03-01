“I think LeBron James is one of the most clutch players in the NBA" - LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard feature on NBA executives' most clutch players list

Basketball fans have been impressed with what LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James has done this year. Although his team has been a disaster, James has been a marvel at 37 years old.

While the Lakers have been in the national spotlight due to their struggles, James has been doing everything in his power to get the team on the right track. In his last seven games, James averaged 28.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50.6%.

Although James is reaching the final stretch of his career, it's clear he still has plenty of fans among the league's front office personnel. In a recent poll conducted by HoopsHype, executives were asked to identify the NBA's top clutch players today. James came in fifth, mentioned by one executive as being in the same category as the game's top superstars.

“I think LeBron James is one of the most clutch players in the NBA,” an NBA executive said. “I think Kevin Durant is an elite offensive clutch player. LeBron is on both ends, and I think Kawhi Leonard is, too.”

LeBron James continues to impress

It's always fascinating to see the opinions of NBA executives on the league's elite talent. While many consider LeBron James to be at the tail end of his career, he's shown he can still be one of the league's most dominant players. James ranks sixth in clutch scoring this season.

James was ranked fifth in the Hoopshype poll, behind Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan and Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. What's interesting about the comments of the anonymous executive is the players who were compared to LeBron.

Durant and Kawhi Leonard have become two of the other dominant forwards in the NBA. They have often been in the same conversation as James due to their ability to dominate games on both sides of the floor. While Durant and Leonard will most likely continue to dominate after James retires, it's clear James still has the ability to hang with some of the best in the league.

Durant, who will be 34 next season, was first in the poll. Leonard, who will be 31 next season, was eighth.

DeRozan (33 next season) was second. Curry, who turns 34 in two weeks, was third. Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian (32 next season) was fourth.

