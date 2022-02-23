"I think Luka Dončić is a dark horse for the MVP" - Jay Williams puts the Mavericks star on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic's level, cites his recent performances

NBA and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić has been billed as making a late push for the MVP award this season by Jay Williams.

Appearing on ESPN's morning show Get Up, the former Chicago Bulls player spoke highly of Luka Dončić and is keeping an eye on him when it comes to the MVP award. Williams said:

"I think Luka Dončić is a dark horse for the MVP. I know Joel Embiid, I know Nikola Jokic, I know Giannis is in that conversation, but you can actually make a case for Luka in his last 10 games averaging 35, 12 and 10. They have the same record as the Philadelphia 76ers and you talk about how he finishes down the stretch."

Dončić, this season, has struggled with injuries and weight issues. He faced a lot of scrutiny earlier in the campaign for the same reason. However, over the last month or so, he has performed at an MVP level for the Dallas Mavericks.

In just his fourth season in the league and at the age of 22, Dončić has already showcased his ability to get the job done in the biggest of moments and is the cornerstone of the Mavericks franchise.

Will Luka Dončić win the MVP this season?

Dončić against the Detroit Pistons

While household names like Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the ones mentioned when it comes to the MVP race, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić is having a very good season that has gone under the radar.

However, with the uptick in form for the Mavericks, people have slowly started recognizing Dončić's incredible campaign.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Dončić is the 4th player in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy) with multiple 45-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games in a calendar month and the 1st since Wilt Chamberlain in January 1966. Luka Dončić is the 4th player in NBA history (Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, Walt Bellamy) with multiple 45-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games in a calendar month and the 1st since Wilt Chamberlain in January 1966. https://t.co/gIuRwAZdh9

Dončić is averaging 27.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9 assists this season while shooting the ball better than 33% from beyond the arc and nearly 45% from the field.

He is shooting a shade over 73% from the line and has recorded nine triple-doubles and a whopping 30 double-doubles this season for Dallas.

The guard has recorded five games with 40 or more points and 14 games with 30 or more points this season.

Of the 15 games he has missed this campaign for the Mavericks, the team has gone on to lose nine of those games, underlying his importance to the success of the team.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Luka Doncic continues to make history.



He won't be 23 for another 22 days. Luka Doncic continues to make history. He won't be 23 for another 22 days. https://t.co/HY27STZMoU

However, struggling with ankle injuries and weight issues, the Slovenian has struggled to grab headlines the way Embiid has for the Philadelphia 76ers.

But with the Mavericks inching ever closer to the fourth seed in the highly competitive Western Conference, Luka Dončić and his case for the MVP award are gaining momentum.

While he isn't a favorite for the award just yet, if the Mavericks keep winning, and if Dončić keeps performing, it’s going to be hard to argue that he wouldn't be the deserving recipient of the prestigious award.

Edited by Adam Dickson

