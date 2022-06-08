"I think this is a marriage of necessity, not a marriage of choice" - Bill Oram on the LA Lakers’ commitment towards Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers had a tough first season together. The marriage was already on the rocks at the trade deadline, but it seems like they are destined to hash things out. Bill Oram of The Athletic believes that the Lakers have no choice but to commit to Westbrook.

In an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show," Oram discussed the possible relationship between Westbrook and the Lakers moving forward. The Athletic reporter noted that the Lakers have no other option but to make it work with the former MVP, stating:

"I think the Lakes are mentally preparing themselves for the possibility of bringing Russell Westbrook back. I don't think anybody is saying that is the ideal scenario.

"I think this is a marriage of necessity, not a marriage of choice at this point. They backed themselves into a corner and they kind of have to live with their decision."

Bill Oram added that the Lakers' new head coach Darvin Ham is key to Russell Westbrook's success next season. Ham praised Westbrook during his introductory news conference, but also made it clear that he would be held accountable for his mistakes.

"Darvin blew a lot of smoke up in Russ' direction," Oram said. "A lot of praise, a lot of hype, but he also said he wants him to be the same high intensity and energy player that he's been in his career. Then a lot of that's going to need to be defensively and off the ball."

Westbrook never adapted to Frank Vogel's style of coaching. LeBron James and Anthony Davis also missed a bunch of games, which messed up the chemistry.

Westbrook also took some subtle shots at his coach during interviews this season. Nevertheless, he is expected to opt in to his $47 million contract for next season.

Darvin Ham to demand a lot from Russell Westbrook

LA Lakers Introduce Darvin Ham.

New LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is tasked with making Russell Westbrook fit in his system.

The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant preached defense in an interview with ESPN. Ham wants Westbrook to be more aggressive on defense and start guarding at a higher level.

"I want him to go back to being a pit bull on the defensive end," Ham said. "Everything else is going to flow from there. We're gonna implement some different running habits that I think are gonna benefit him and some different areas on the floor he'll be able to attack from.

"I want him to set a tone defensively for our team," he continued. "Get back to guarding, guarding, guarding. ... I want him to get back to guarding at a championship level."

Russell Westbrook struggled in his first season in Hollywood, but still managed to average 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games. Westbrook shot 44.4% from the field, but was terrible from beyond the arc at 29.8%.

