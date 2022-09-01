"I think he'll be much better this year, make no mistake about it" - Stephen A. Smith banking on 9x All-Star to come good for LA Lakers after disastrous 2021/22 season

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has some positive words for LA Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook. Although the 9x All-Star is coming off a rather dismal season in LA, Smith believes that Westbrook will come good for the Purple and Gold next season.

Westbrook received a lot of criticism for his performances last season. Having been made the scapegoat for the team's shortcomings as well, he has a poor reputation in LA.

However, Stephen A. Smith was of the opinion that the 9x All-Star could turn things around this season. Speaking up on 'First Take', Smith addressed the troubles Westbrook faced last year.

Referring to his poor performances and mishaps on the court, Stephen A. Smith was convinced that the problem was psychological. He added by saying:

"Even though he's strong-willed and stubborn and what have you, I think you saw him internally wilt beneath that pressure, that shrapnel, that was thrown on him from being a Laker, from having his family in the stands, criticizing him, whatever the case may be.

"I think he'll be much better this year. Make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself. I think we all need to pay attention to that."

Stephen A. Smith was positive in his opinion on Westbrook's performance next season. He concluded by saying:

"What I love about what happened to him last year, he learned ain't Oklahoma City, this ain't Houston, this ain't Washington DC. This is the Lakers."

First Take @FirstTake



— "I think he'll be much better this year, make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself." @stephenasmith sees Russell Westbrook having a bounce back season this year "I think he'll be much better this year, make no mistake about it. I think Russell Westbrook will resurrect himself." —@stephenasmith sees Russell Westbrook having a bounce back season this year 👀 https://t.co/WHCz10NigV

Russell Westbrook has had a rather eventful offseason. After being the primary figure in trade talks with teams such as the Indiana Pacers, Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz, the superstar still finds himself in a Lakers uniform.

Trade negotiations involving Westbrook have been one of the primary storylines of the offseason. However, the current scenario presents a greater likelihood of the guard starting next season with the Lakers.

Can Russell Westbrook live up to Stephen A. Smith's expectations?

Given the nature of the LA Lakers' recent dealings, the team has put Russell Westbrook in a rather precarious position. While it does seem likely that the Purple and Gold will see Westbrook on the roster, the superstar will have some huge adjustments to make.

He already has some positive foundations to build upon ahead of next season. With head coach Darvin Ham displaying immense faith in the guard, the environment does offer some degree of support for Westbrook to become familiar with his role.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via

Darvin Ham: “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team.”(via @NBATV Darvin Ham: “I’m excited as hell to have Russell Westbrook on our team.” (via @NBATV)https://t.co/0Vdjec9OBk

Patrick Beverley's addition was widely viewed as a setback to this development. Given the degree of animosity between the two, a hostile environment was bound to develop. However, reports of the two meeting offer some hope for the future.

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine



More around-the-NBA notes: Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side.More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on… Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley have already been in contact since becoming Lakers teammates, league sources tell me, and new coach Darvin Ham has told them he has lineups in mind to play Russ and PatBev side-by-side. More around-the-NBA notes: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-notes-on…

Westbrook has a lot to prove this upcoming season. As the situation clears with trade talks dying down, the superstar can work on assimiliating with the team again.

With all the tools needed to succeed, Westbrook has a golden opportunity to make good on his promise to LA.

