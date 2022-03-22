"I don't think it's much of a question at this point" - Richard Jefferson claims LeBron James is most complete player ever

Richard Jefferson has hailed LeBron James as the greatest player to have graced the NBA.

James is still making headlines despite the struggles of the LA Lakers this season. He recently passed Karl Malone for second place in the NBA's all-time scoring list. The 37-year-old also among the scoring leaders this season and could become the oldest player ever to lead the league in scoring.

This month, he had another accomplishment: becoming the first player in NBA history to score at least 30,000 points and record 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. Alongside his other accolades, does that make "The King" the most complete player ever?

NBA TV @NBATV



30K Points

10K Rebounds

10K Assists @KingJames is the FIRST player to have:30K Points10K Rebounds10K Assists .@KingJames is the FIRST player to have:👑 30K Points👑 10K Rebounds👑 10K Assists https://t.co/JbPesXdT2Y

In an episode of ESPN's NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Perkins, Richard Jefferson and Chiney Ogwumike discussed James's credentials as the most complete player in the league's history. Jefferson said that there's no doubt about that, saying:

"I don't think it's much of a question at this point in time when you look at what he was able to do. He was probably a couple of votes from getting a Defensive Player of the Year when he was in Miami. You look at him, he's always been an offensive mind."

Perkins and Ogwumike agreed with Jefferson's assessment. Perkins pointed out James' versatility - ability to play all five positions. Meanwhile, Ogwumike praised the Lakers star for his improvement every season, from his post up to his jump shot and three-point shooting.

Perkins added:

When we think about all the all-time greats, it's not one of them we can mention that actually plays all positions. LeBron James has played the point, the two, the three, the four, and this year we watched him play the five."

LeBron James records triple double on return to Cleveland

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James returned to Cleveland on Monday night to face his old team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. James put on a show, recording a triple double in the Lakers' 131-120 win against the Cavaliers. "The King" had 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists to lead the Lakers to their 31st win of the season.

Russell Westbrook continued his resurgence with 20 points and 11 assists, while DJ Augustin contributed 20 points off the bench. Stanley Johnson and Malik Monk added 12 points apiece. Meanwhile, Darius Garland had 29 points and 17 assists for the Cavaliers.

The Lakers went 2-2 on their four-game road trip. It was impressive for James and the Lakers, as they need all the wins they can as they look to make the play-in tournament.

The Lakers will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday before embarking on another road trip to face the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.

Edited by Bhargav