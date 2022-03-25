“I think you need Ben Simmons to win the title” - Stephen A. Smith highlights Simmons’ availability as key to Brooklyn Nets’ title aspirations 

Stephen A. Smith believes Ben Simmons' inclusion in the Brooklyn Nets' lineup will elevate their chances of winning the NBA championship this year. The Nets are one of the best offensive teams, but they tend to struggle on the opposite end of the floor. Simmons, with his defensive prowess, could help Brooklyn stay consistent on defense, and that could prove to be decisive in the postseason.

Here's what Smith had to say about Simmons' importance to the Brooklyn Nets' chances of winning the title on a recent episode of ESPN's First Take:

"'Don't worry about shooting bro, all we need you to do is shut the brother down.' You give Ben Simmons that assignment, he'll salivate at that. He don't wanna shoot, he don't wanna shoot from the perimeter, and he damn sure don't want to shoot free throws. And you tell him, that's not important to us, we need you to shut down somebody else, that is a different task."

Smith continued:

"It will elevate Brooklyn exponentially and that's what will make things incredibly interesting, and something that will be impossible to ignore. I think you need Ben Simmons to win the title."

Simmons is currently dealing with back spasms and is yet to make his season debut. The Nets can give him some more time to recover for now as they will have Kyrie Irving available for home games due to a change in vaccine mandates by New York City officials. However, Irving resolves the team's issues on offense only. Additionally, Simmons needs to build chemistry with his co-stars if Brooklyn are to find success in the playoffs this year.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers Kyrie Irving is officially cleared to play in home games after NYC Mayor Eric Adams announced an exemption to the city’s vaccine mandate for pro athletes and performers https://t.co/EDV2HsLeUw

Reports: Brooklyn Nets hopeful Ben Simmons can play a couple of regular-season games

Ben Simmons is yet to play a game this season. He wasn't mentally ready to take to the court for the Philadelphia 76ers, and he is currently dealing with a back injury following his blockbuster trade to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

Simmons last played during the 2021 NBA Playoffs in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in June. It won't be easy for the Aussie guard to find his rhythm right away, so the Nets will be keen to have him back for a few regular-season games before heading into the postseason.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, the Nets "hope" the All-Star guard can be available for a "couple" of regular-season games. Here's what their recent report suggested:

"Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine, but there's hope he can return for a "couple" of regular-season games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs, sources told ESPN."

The Brooklyn Nets aren't guaranteed a spot in the playoffs right now. They are seeded eighth in the Eastern Conference, with a 38-35 season record. The Nets are three games behind the sixth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, and they could end up having to go through the play-in tournament to seal a playoff berth this year.

