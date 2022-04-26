"I think it would be perilous to say Kevin Durant's apex is behind him" - Steve Nash asserts that a sweep by the Celtics won't have any effect on KD's legacy

In an interview before Game 4, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash was asked about Kevin Durant's performance in this series. Nash voiced his opinion that three off games don't define a player's legacy. He said:

"Look, if Kevin doesn't score a bucket tonight, I think it would be perilous to say Kevin Durant's apex is behind him. He's been unbelievable this year, unbelievable."

Nash believes this has simply been a cold stretch for Durant and, considering the small sample size, he has a point. Nash stated:

"He's just going through a period, he's struggling a little, they're posing an elite challenge to our team and he's had a heavy burden so Kevin Durant is still unbelievable, has been unbelievable for us and this week won't change that in my eyes."

The Boston Celtics have a commanding 3-0 series lead and their top-ranked defense has suffocated Kyrie Irving and Durant. Things don't look bright for the Nets.

Durant hasn't performed his best in this series. In Games 1 and 2, he shot 31% from the field and 28% from three-point range, while turning the ball over six times in each.

He attempted 20 free throws in Game 2 en route to 27 points and shot 0-10 in the second half. In Game 3 at home, he was visibly passive, scoring 16 points while attempting just 11 shots.

However, Steve Nash believes that Kevin Durant's struggles are merely a blip in an otherwise exceptional career. Nash said:

"He's carrying a huge burden for us, particularly coming off a seven-week absence. Think about that, that's not easy. Coming back from a knee situation, you miss seven weeks, you fought to come back. He comes back and then he has to play 40+ minutes a night."

Durant has certainly been tasked with a lot. Even at the age of 33 and coming off a torn Achilles in 2020, he has often played upwards of 40 minutes a game. Kyrie Irving was a part-time player practically all season long and James Harden departed at the trade deadline.

Seth Curry and Andre Drummond weren't enough to compensate for the loss of Harden and Ben Simmons hasn't played. Hence, Durant was tasked with leading this injury-plagued team.

NBA world reacts to Ben Simmons missing Game 4 while Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving struggle

Ben Simmons and Durant of the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons was expected to play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics, but has been ruled out. Many analysts and former players have commented on his lack of team spirit and decision to quit on his team in a do-or-die game.

Kevin Durant has been struggling, so Simmons' decision to not play was not well received. Simmons has often been called unreliable and someone who is not serious about basketball. He was not willing to play for the Philadelphia 76ers and still hasn't laced up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Reactions can be seen below.

