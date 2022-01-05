“I think the only pressure on Kyrie is to figure out how he fits in” - Richard Jefferson on Kyrie Irving' Brooklyn Nets return

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson has said that Kyrie Irving may feel pressure of a different kind when he makes his much-awaited season debut for the Brooklyn Nets.

The point guard, who is yet to play this season for his COVID-19 vaccination stance, is now back in the fold, considering the injuries plaguing the Nets roster. However, Irving can only partake in away fixtures and in cities that do not have stringent COVID-19 regulations. He remains out of the Nets' home games.

Fans and media personalities are in a frenzy to see one of the league's best players play his first game of the season. Irving could be under a lot of pressure ahead of his season debut. However, Jefferson thinks the only pressure he sees for Irving is how he fits back into the group, noting:

"I think the only pressure on Kyrie is to figure out how he fits in. And I don't mean that.. It's like when you sitting out, you're coming back in, that's not normal basketball."

"That was part of the reason they avoided having him do that. I think Bill Bradley was like the last person to do this for the Knicks in like the 70's or 60's or something. Because he was still going to school at Princeton, so that he played just the home games."

Jefferson believes considering the unprecedented times, Irving will have to figure out getting in and out of the lineup unless he changes his vaccination stance. Jefferson said:

"This is unprecedented; we've never seen it before. I think that's the pressure on Kyrie, not can he perform, not will the Nets be better with him. But how do you handle that in and out the lineup, and you have to make the adjustment for your teammates."

Kyrie Irving set to make season debut against Indiana Pacers

Kyrie Irving (#11) of the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have announced that Kyrie Irving would return against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, January 5. The Nets would be on the road against the Pacers.

Irving will be eligible to play, and he is in the Nets' lineup for the showdown on Wednesday night.

The Nets are coming into this game off defeats against the Philadelphia 76ers, LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Even though Irving would be available for limited games, his return is a welcome boost to the team. Coach Steve Nash has said that Irving has looked great in training, and everyone in the franchise is looking forward to his return, noting:

"I think Kyrie looks great. He's such a talented and gifted player. Seeing him on the floor has just been great. We are looking forward to him coming back."

