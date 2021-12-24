“I think putting Kyrie back re-infuses Harden as well because KD has been terrific” - Jalen Rose talks about the impact of a Kyrie Irving return

The Brooklyn Nets will reunite Kyrie Irving with fellow superstars James Harden and Kevin Durant in the next few days. Pending virus protocols and conditioning, the NBA should see a sight that was very unlikely once the season started.

The league could see the mercurial point guard suit up for the Nets as early as December 27 against the LA Clippers.

Kyrie Irving’s impact upon his return to the Brooklyn Nets has been grabbing the headlines since the organization made a complete U-Turn on its previous stance. Former NBA player and ESPN analyst Jalen Rose has offered a new take on how Irving can affect the Nets in an episode of the Jalen & Jacoby Show.

Here’s Rose weighing in on Irving’s expected impact on the Brooklyn Nets’ season:

“I thought when Kyrie Irving was not playing, the James Harden productivity will be elite. It has not been. He has not even been ballin’ like we know he’s capable. So, I think putting Kyrie back re-infuses Harden as well, because KD has been terrific.”

Jalen Rose added that James Harden has looked very ordinary compared to what the NBA has been accustomed to seeing from him. He mentioned that practically every stat coming from the Beard will back up his uneven season.

According to the former Indiana Pacer, Irving will affect the Brooklyn Nets not just by his play, but also by his mere presence. The Brooklyn Nets will need the superstar version of Harden to win the NBA championship and Irving’s comeback could have a direct hand in that.

“What James Harden are you gonna get? I think once Kyrie returns, he re-energizes Harden and starts to be a little more engaged. I’ve seen moments where we saw the throwback James Harden of Houston. But, I’ve seen too many moments of him not looking like one of the top 75 players of all time.”

Will the Brooklyn Nets regain their title favorite status once Kyrie Irving returns?

The Brooklyn Nets will need the best versions of James Harden and Kyrie Irving to help Kevin Durant carry the Brooklyn Nets to the title. [Photo: Sky Sports]

How successful the Brooklyn Nets will be with Kyrie Irving back in the lineup can only be figured out as the season unfolds. The 28-year old superstar can only play in road games, per New York City's mandate. The effects of that on the team will be must-see TV in the next few weeks.

Sky Sports @SkySports Kyrie Irving will remain unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets' #NBA home games as his refusal to be vaccinated means he does not meet New York City's vaccine mandate. Kyrie Irving will remain unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets' #NBA home games as his refusal to be vaccinated means he does not meet New York City's vaccine mandate.

The lack of healthy bodies to get on the court was the Brooklyn Nets’ main reason for eating their words regarding Irving’s situation. Unvaccinated players are more susceptible to the virus, which increases the team’s vulnerability with Irving in town. The Nets organization is at the point of no return, so they will likely see this through.

Regardless, the Brooklyn Nets' status as title favorites is not guaranteed even when Kyrie Irving returns.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra