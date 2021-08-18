"I think my rating should be a 99 on 2K" Kevin Durant expresses his thoughts on the upcoming NBA 2K22 game

Kevin Durant is one of the most gifted players to ever grace the NBA or its game version of NBA 2K. He has made his mark as one of the best season after season. On the court, he is the Slim Reaper. Dropping clutch shots, shutting down defenders, and dominating the restricted area are a few of the items on his never-ending skill list.

Kevin Durant believes his rating should be 99 overall in NBA 2K22

Off the court, KD is an avid NBA 2K player. He absolutely loves it. So much so, that he was one of the current league players to participate in an online 2K20 tournament held during the Covid-19 NBA lockdown.

Ahead of the NBA 2K22 release, Durant, like all other 2K fans, seemed unable to hold his excitement. In a recent viral video, KD is seen talking about the rating he deserves in the upcoming game.

Kevin Durant: I think my rating should be a 99 on NBA 2K. I work extremely hard. I can make shots from all over the floor. I am a solid passer, a great rebounder. Yeah, I pretty much do everything great. That's why I should be a 99.

Here's the video in question:

The latest in a long series, 2K22 is all set to launch on September 10th of this year. The anticipation for the game has been building over the past few weeks, especially after the collective disappointment over the previous installment of this game.

Fans are hoping NBA 2K22 will showcase better gameplay. Of course the graphics have always been hyper-realistic and as close to perfect as one could hope. The game will also be released for the latest generation of consoles by Sony and Microsoft. NBA 2k21 was also released on PS5 and X Box Series X but will allegedly have better compatibility with the high-performance gaming machines.

Below is the announcement trailer for the game:

In the last edition of the game, LeBron James and Stephen Curry were the highest rated players with an overall of 97. They were followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, and Kawhi Leonard, who were all rated 96 overall.

First Look at Steph Curry in 2K22 🔋



Predict his rating 👇 #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/M6fMsZW3S1 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 17, 2021

It will be interesting to see how the ratings are conferred this year. There is a high probability that Giannis will dethrone King James from the top spot to share it with Curry. However, whether KD will be ranked 99 overall or not will only be conclusively answered on September 10.

