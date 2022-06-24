"I don't think he's really going to leave" - NBA analyst believes LeBron James will sign a extension with the Lakers, tells the conspiracy theorists to monitor the Cavaliers’ off-season moves

LeBron James only has a year remaining on his contract with the LA Lakers. James is eligible to sign a two-year extension worth $97.1 million on August 4. A prominent NBA analyst believes LeBron would like to stay in Hollywood, but brought up the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On the latest episode of ESPN's "Get Up," Brian Windhorst, Ryan Clark and Kendrick Perkins discussed about James' contract extension. Windhorst thinks that "The King" will sign his two-year extension with the Lakers. However, he noted that it will have a player option for the second year.

"He can't extend and he can't even discuss it at all until August," Windhorst said. "It's not an issue for the next six weeks. At that time, he's eligible to sign a two-year extension which can be one guaranteed and one player option. It's the route I believe he would go."

Obviously, I checked in on this and the answer I've gotten back is no decisions have been made. ... I don't think LeBron wants to leave the Lakers. I think he's committed to being there, I think he's frustrated at times and certainly with the roster construction and moves over the last year. He hadn't like it, but I don't think he's really going to leave."

Brian Windhorst also dropped a bombshell for the so-called "conspiracy theorists." Windhorst pointed out the Cavaliers' possible offseason moves pertaining to the having cap space for next summer. LeBron James spent the majority of his career in Cleveland, delivering a title in 2016.

"If you want to have conspiracy theory, watch the Cavs' moves over the next couple of weeks," Windhorst said. "They are going to extend Darius Garland, their All-Star point guard, that is going to happen. They have a couple of other moves that they can do that would potentially eat away their cap space for next year."

"But if the Cavs do not retain Collin Sexton and they do not extend Caris LeVert, which is two things on their menu of options. They leave open their cap space in 2023, it's just interesting food for thought just to keep an eye on that."

Will LeBron James return to Cleveland?

LeBron James against the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. James spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Cleveland Cavaliers. After winning two championships in Miami, he returned to Cleveland. He led the Cavaliers to four NBA Finals appearances and one title before bolting to Los Angeles in 2018.

But is it possible for LeBron to return to Cleveland once again? As pointed out by Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers have the ability to free up cap space for next summer. If James does not sign an extension this offseason, he'll be free to sign anywhere.

And if that does not happen, the Cavaliers have another way to lure "The King" back to his kingdom. They can draft Bronny James in 2024, which will automatically bring LeBron back. The four-time champ has been candidly open about his desire to play with his son in what could be the final season of his legendary career.

