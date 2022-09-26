"I think Steph can do this until he's 40" - 4x NBA champion explains why Steph Curry will be able to extend his career

Klay Thompson had some kind words for his long-time teammate Steph Curry. Thompson was asked about Curry continuing to play at an elite level despite his age. Thompson had nothing but praise for him and believes that Curry can keep playing at the same level for as long as he wants.

"I think he can do it as long as he wants," Thompson said. "Steph works so hard, he's in great shape, and he really just loves the game. He's extremely competitive, so I think Steph can do this until he's 40."

Aside from Steph Curry's fitness and work ethic, Thompson also thinks that Curry's style of basketball won't take a toll on him.

Curry is more of a finesse player. Rather than constantly attacking the basket and risking injuries by bumping bodies in mid-air, he spends most of his time shooting outside jumpers. The NBA has transitioned into a less physical style of basketball. Curry contributed to these changes with his elite shooting.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors "I think Steph can do this until he's 40." - Klay on how long Steph can play at a high level "I think Steph can do this until he's 40." - Klay on how long Steph can play at a high level https://t.co/1JgngR5u6G

Is Steph Curry the greatest Warrior of all time?

Golden State Warriors Media Day

For the longest time, Wilt Chamberlain has been considered the greatest basketball player to suit up for the Golden State Warriors.

Chamberlain was only with the Warriors for five and a half seasons. However, that was enough time for him to surpass all other players in the team's history in win shares. Before Steph Curry broke Chamberlain's record in 2021, no other player had scored more points while wearing a Warriors uniform.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



A historic performance on a historic night for Stephen Curry.



|| Second Look 53 PTS | 14-24 FG | 10-18 3FGA historic performance on a historic night for Stephen Curry. @UAbasketball || Second Look 53 PTS | 14-24 FG | 10-18 3FGA historic performance on a historic night for Stephen Curry.@UAbasketball || Second Look https://t.co/f1lnzG56F6

Does that make him the greatest player to ever play for the Warriors? Curry's impact on the franchise is far more significant than Chamberlain's.

Curry did not win the Finals MVP in their first three title runs. However, no one can deny that the Warriors needed Curry to win. He was the league MVP for two seasons in a row. Curry was the team's top scorer for several years.

Curry established the NBA record for the most-made three-pointers with 272 in 2012–13. He increased it to 286 a couple of years later and then beat it again with 402 in 2015–16. He is accountable for the top three positions for that record.

Steph Curry is much more than just a long-distance sharpshooter. He's also the franchise leader in free-throw percentage with 90.3%, in total assists with 5,388 and total steals with 1,367.

Without question, Wilt Chamberlain is one of the all-time greats. But, if we're going to ask who the greatest Warrior is, we have to give the crown to Steph Curry.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far