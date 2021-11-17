"I think it's Steph this year; They've been the best team in basketball this year so far" - JJ Reddick talks Steph Curry and Golden State Warriors' title chances, and the factors which might affect them

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors have continued to be one of the most impressive teams in the NBA this year. Throughout the opening month of play in the 2021-22 NBA season, the Warriors have come out of the gate strong as they find themselves at the top of the Western Conference with a 11-2 record.

It shouldn't be much of a surprise, but Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to be a major reason why the team has had so much early success to start the year. Curry is currently averaging 28.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game for the Warriors while shooting 38.7% from deep. His play has been impressive and Curry has found himself again involved in any discussions involving the NBA's MVP award. When speaking today on ESPN's First Take, former NBA player and current analyst JJ Redick gave some thought to why he thinks Curry has a better chance of winning a championship than Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

"I think it's Steph this year; They've been the best team in basketball this year so far"

Throughout Redick's analysis of the two players, Redick talks about how the Warriors right now have simply been the best team in basketball. That's definitely been true throughout the opening month of the season. Redick talks about how this Golden State team has a similar vibe to the 2015-16 Warriors, mentioning how the team has stood out with their bench and ability to dominate both sides of the ball on a nightly basis. Redick also talked about how both Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry look poised to both be in the running for MVP throughout the regular season.

What can affect the Golden State Warriors title chances?

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

The segment will get a lot of attention based off of the fact that Redick is comparing the likes of two former teammates in Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. Both players spent time together during their title runs with the Golden State Warriors and both look to have two of the top teams in the league as of right now. The Warriors' greatest threat to a potential championship run could be from former teammate Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets started off the year slow, but have suddenly started to find their groove. They currently find themselves with a 10-4 record this season, and have won eight of their last 10 games. Throughout Redick's analysis, he talked about how his answer could change if Nets point guard Kyrie Irving eventually returns to the team. Irving has been away from the team after refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Nets have quickly started to look like the team many were expecting and they find themselves rapidly climbing up the standings in the Eastern Conference. Both the Nets and Golden State Warriors have quickly become two of the most dangerous teams in the league with their offensive firepower and depth. With players such as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry leading the charge, it's going to be a safe bet to see both of these teams near the top of the standings in their conferences if they can keep up this type of play. The Warriors and Nets are preparing to face each other tonight in a much anticipated showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA.

