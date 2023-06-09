"I think that’s pretty safe to say"- Chris Haynes rules out Boston as a potential destination for Damian Lillard

The possibility of Damian Lillard leaving the Portland Trail Blazers is currently being debated. Even though he's made no formal request or demand to leave, his subtle cues show that he could look toward other prospects. The All-Star guard has even mentioned potential landing spots such as the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets, indicating his willingness to explore other opportunities.

The trade rumors surrounding Lillard have gained traction, despite the NBA offseason being in its early stages. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith proposed a trade scenario involving the Boston Celtics, suggesting a swap of Jaylen Brown for the Portland star. Lillard himself has identified preferred destinations within the Eastern Conference if the Trail Blazers decide to move him.

However, NBA reporter Chris Haynes, who shares a close relationship with Lillard, dismissed any speculation about the Celtics as a potential landing spot for the star guard. On "The Dan Patrick Show," Haynes scoffed at the idea.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He’s not doing Boston. He’s not,” Haynes said. “I don’t see that. I think that’s pretty safe to say."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



CH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.”



DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?”



CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.”



(via Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the CelticsCH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.”DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?”CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.”(via @dpshow , h/t @dru_star Chris Haynes on Damian Lillard joining the Celtics 👀CH: “He’s not doing Boston. He’s not. I don’t see that.”DP: “You can confidently report that Dame doesn’t want to go to Boston?”CH: “I think that’s pretty safe to say.”(via @dpshow, h/t @dru_star)https://t.co/9MB6HLar2k

Several teams have emerged as potential contenders for Damian Lillard's services, although his future is uncertain. Being an Oakland native, both the LA Lakers and LA Clippers could be appealing options for Lillard due to their star power and the need for a point guard.

The Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies also present interesting possibilities, considering their respective situations with their current franchise point guards.

Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!



Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.



Lillard moves ahead of LeBron James in most career 50-point games (15) and within one of Kobe Bryant for most 60-point games! INCREDIBLE performance from Damian Lillard!Dame scored a career-high 71 points in 131-114 win vs. Houston.Lillard moves ahead of LeBron James in most career 50-point games (15) and within one of Kobe Bryant for most 60-point games! https://t.co/t173GvCrA7

However, one team that can count itself out of the running for Lillard's services before the race even begins is the Boston Celtics. With Haynes confidently dismissing any possibility of Lillard landing in Boston, it appears that the Celtics will need to explore other avenues to bolster their roster.

If the Trail Blazers can assemble a team with championship potential around him, then that could be what ultimately influences Lillard's final verdict. He could opt not to leave if presented with a squad that, in his opinion, has what it takes to win a championship. However, if Portland falls short in constructing a competitive team, Lillard may seek greener pastures elsewhere.

Trail Blazers' championship potential may influence Damian Lillard's decision

Damian Lillard

During this offseason for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard's decision about his future with the team may very well hinge on their championship aspirations. Lillard's consistent leadership and exceptional skill set have made him a valuable cornerstone of the Blazers since he was drafted in 2012.

Despite his remarkable performances, the Blazers have struggled to build a team capable of competing for an NBA title.

The upcoming offseason presents a pivotal moment for the Blazers, forcing them to consider their options for the future. One path is to continue building around Lillard, investing resources to surround him with the talent needed to compete at the highest level. This approach would involve sacrificing future assets and young players to maximize Damian Lillard's championship window.

Poll : 0 votes