"I think that’s the reality that the Lakers are gonna have to live with as it gets close to the regular season" - NBA analyst claims Lakers can't move Russell Westbrook without sacrificing two first-round picks

Recent reports have suggested that LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook had a call to show their commitment to the LA Lakers. This came amid NBA rumors of James pushing for a Kyrie Irving trade, which would mean a Westbrook exchange.

It has been widely believed that the Lakers are looking to trade “Brodie” to improve the roster. Westbrook simply didn’t fit around James and AD, which could derail their campaign again next season. Trading him, however, has been an exercise in futility.

During an appearance on ESPN’s "Get Up," Nick Friedell explained what the Lakers should accept moving forward:

“Who wants Russell Westbrook? That’s the saddest part if you’re the Lakers. He’s just not the same player he used to be. The guy that we saw all those years in Oklahoma City, racing up and down the floor, playing within the framework of a team. He wasn’t there last year.”

The analyst added:

“I don’t see any deal out there that puts Westbrook in a different place. I think that’s the reality that the Lakers are gonna have to live with as it gets close to the regular season. Nobody wants this guy in his current form.”

@NickFriedell "Who wants Russell Westbrook? ... He's just not the same player he used to be." "Who wants Russell Westbrook? ... He's just not the same player he used to be."😳 @NickFriedell https://t.co/KFqOMC41JI

When taken off the ball, which has never happened before in his career, Russell Westbrook failed miserably last season. There were stretches when he played well, which unsurprisingly came without the ball-dominant LeBron James on the floor.

But for most of the season, he was erratic, refusing to set screens, and was often found out on defense. Westbrook spent most of his time on the perimeter waiting for kick-outs or when the offense broke down. He’s just not the kind of player who can maximize his skills with a pull-up jumper as the best option on offense.

Westbrook proudly declared during his introductory press conference that he could impact the game without the ball. After a disastrous season, the LA Lakers are still wondering if that will ever happen.

Los Angeles Times @latimes Russell Westbrook says he can impact the Lakers without the ball in his hands latimes.com/sports/lakers/… Russell Westbrook says he can impact the Lakers without the ball in his hands latimes.com/sports/lakers/…

The Lakers paid the former MVP $44 million last season and will pay him a massive $47 million next season. They are simply not content with his play and fit in the team, which is why they’ve been looking to trade him.

Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year Russell Westbrook is parting ways with his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman after 14 years together, per @wojespn Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year Russell Westbrook is parting ways with his agent Thad Foucher of Wasserman after 14 years together, per @wojespn Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" between the two, in addition to not having "full alignment" on Russ remaining with the Lakers through his contract year https://t.co/rGh47YWeYc

Russell Westbrook’s agent himself conceded after the superstar fired him that the Lakers will need to attach future first-round picks to move Mr. Triple-Double.

How Darvin Ham utilizes Russell Westbrook on offense will be interesting to see next season

Russell Westbrook's role in Darvin Ham's offense will be must-see TV next season. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

When Darvin Ham was introduced as the LA Lakers’ new head coach, he lavished praise on Russell Westbrook. He also told the media that he can’t wait to start working with the embattled point guard.

A few days later, Ham mentioned in an interview that his conversation with Westbrook centered on how the superstar would be needed on defense. Ham reinforced the idea that the 33-year-old should and would willingly play “championship” defense.

Josh Toussaint @josh2saint If Darvin Ham can make Russell Westbrook take fewer bad shots, screen more, cut more, and lock in on defense, I will turn in my atheist card and become a man of faith If Darvin Ham can make Russell Westbrook take fewer bad shots, screen more, cut more, and lock in on defense, I will turn in my atheist card and become a man of faith

Ham mentioned diversifying what Westbrook should do on offense as the best option. The former scoring champ could be a screener, play the dunker spot and slash. These were the same things former head coach Frank Vogel asked of Westbrook last season.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense New Head Coach Darvin Ham On How To Better Incorporate Russell Westbrook Into The Lakers Offense https://t.co/3oNxdbu7Dq

Westbrook’s role on offense is somewhat murky. It’s a hard sell to ask a ball-dominant point guard to be a “pit bull” on defense when he will likely wait for his chances on offense again. How he sustains his effort and energy on defense as the third option on offense will be riveting to watch next season.

