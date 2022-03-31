“I think we’re starting to get bored with Giannis like we did with LeBron James” - Kendrick Perkins on why Giannis Antetokounmpo is not appreciated as much despite his dominating play

Kendrick Perkins has compared Giannis Antetokounmpo's peak to LeBron James'. Antetokounmpo has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers for five straight years, averaging at least 25 points and ten rebounds per game during that stretch. The "Greek Freak" won two back-to-back MVP awards in 2019 and 2020.

He finished in the top six in the MVP voting between 2018 and 2021. It looks like he's set to finish in the top three by the end of the current season. Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't considered an outright favorite to win the award this year, though, despite averaging 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.

The likes of Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic have led the MVP ladder race for the longest time, and it's looking likelier that one of them will end up with the prestigious award this year. The Bucks have won 11 of their last 14 games, but that doesn't seem to swing the MVP conversation in favor of Giannis. Here's what Kendrick Perkins said regarding this on ESPN's NBA Countdown show:

“I think we’re starting to get bored with Giannis like we did with LeBron James. And we're taking them for granted. When you look at his stats, and what he does throughout the course of a season, we talk about a guy that can go out there and get you 40 and 17, six assists, and a key block towards the end of the game, and here we our still talking about the others right."

Perkins continued:

"This is a guy that we actually could put in the MVP conversation every single year, who actually can win the MVP every single year. What else do Giannis has to prove, right? But the way he's playing he seems like he has to prove everything to the world. He's playing like he's trying to win his first championship. He's playing like he's trying to win his first MVP."

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to match LeBron James' consistency as he develops his all-around game

Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't come into the league with great expectations like LeBron James. He's had to improve his play each year to get to where he is. Antetokounmpo has found his feet and is one of the most dominating players in the NBA right now, on both ends of the floor.

He has multiple MVP awards and a Defensive Player of the Year (2020) to show for it. Antetokounmpo's consistency has seen him draw comparisons with LeBron James multiple times in the past. Both stars have managed to stay healthy for most of their careers and produce goods consistently at an efficient rate.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral LeBron - 30.1 PPG

Giannis - 29.9 PPG

Embiid - 29.9 PPG



Which player will finish with the highest PPG? LeBron - 30.1 PPGGiannis - 29.9 PPGEmbiid - 29.9 PPGWhich player will finish with the highest PPG? https://t.co/mk5PlUWruE

James continues to be termed arguably the best all-round player in the league, and Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be following in the LA Lakers star's footsteps. Antetokounmpo has been an efficient scorer and rebounder, and his playmaking has also improved over the years.

The Bucks' forward has averaged roughly six assists per game in his last four seasons in a row. His decision-making has improved as well. If the two-time MVP continues to build on it and play until his late thirties, Giannis Antetokounmpo's career could be considered as good as LeBron James' by the time the former hangs up his boots.

