"I thought he was the best of both worlds" - Grant Williams reveals his favorite Boston Celtics coach

Grant Williams is now on the Dallas Mavericks. However, he cherishes fond memories of his time in Boston, especially with coach Ime Udoka. Williams praised the former Boston Celtics and current Houston Rockets coach as the best he had played under.

Speaking on J.J. Redick’s podcast The Old Man and the Three, Grant Williams said:

“I thought he [Ime Udoka] awas the best of both worlds. He was not only able to do X’s and O’s and everything like that. He has a grit to him that allowed him to relate to players in a personal level that challenged guys to be the best they possibly could be."

"He also had the respect enough to understand that he doesn’t have to challenge them always. He can lift them up too.”

Grant Williams discusses what made Ime Udoka different

His praise did not stop there. Williams made a bold claim about Ime Udoka, saying:

“I think Ime is the best one I played for."

Udoka had a great first season with the Celtics. He led them to a 51-31 record, as well as won the Eastern Conference.

After an impressive first season, Udoka was fired from the Celtics amidst a scandal, the details of which are still unclear and unconfirmed.

A few reports suggested that Udoka had an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member of the Celtics organization. The woman and Udkoa reportedly had an affair and were cheating on their own spouses. Some reports also alleged Udoka of making inappropriate and harassing remarks in the relationship.

Udoka was sidelined after his firing. He has been hired for the upcoming season by the Houston Rockets as their new coach.

Speaking on J.J. Redick’s podcast, Grant Williams praised the other Boston coaches during his time despite picking Udoka as the best. According to him, Brad Stevens was great at strategizing.

“Brad (Stevens) was a great X’s and O’s coach,” Williams said. “He was a great analytics guy and followed the numbers. He also did a great job of making sure if we drew up a play, it felt like he was directly involved, "

Williams had similar things to say about current Boston coach Joe Mazzulla, appreciating his grasp of current offensive systems in the NBA.

“Joe, is kind of like Brad, in a sense that he is very analytic but he also has an offensive-based mind,” Williams said. “He will provide the team with a great amount of pace and spacing and open shots and threes, which is this generation and new age."

Grant Williams will try to find a new role with the Mavericks. He was traded to Dallas and signed a 4-year, $53.3 million deal.

