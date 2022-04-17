"I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair... I hate it" - Doc Rivers rules himself out of LA Lakers coaching job

As rumors around the LA Lakers' next head coach take shape, the process of elimination has seen Doc Rivers rule himself out of being mentioned as a possible candidate for the job.

After missing out on the playoffs, the Purple and Gold promptly fired head coach Frank Vogel. Looking to take the franchise in a different direction in the coming seasons, the LA Lakers have seen several names surface as potential replacements.

However, one name can be taken off of that list. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers made his thoughts on the matter quite clear in a recent interview with Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Rivers displayed the lack of appeal it held for him in conversation with Sielski when he said:

"I think it’s so unfair. I thought the Frank Vogel thing was so unfair. We work just like you guys work. How would you like your jobs to be mentioned every day? I mean, even if it’s someone wanting to have you, it’s just not right. I hate it. There’s nothing I can do about it.”

Sielski refrained from beating around the bush and asked Doc Rivers whether he was a candidate for the job upfront. Rivers replied by saying:

"No, I’m not a candidate. I have a job, and I am very happy in my job."

Considering Doc Rivers' reputation as a coach and particularly as a nemesis of the Lakers, fans will be relieved to hear of this news.

However, with one candidate out of the race to be next in-line for the head coaching job, the LA Lakers will have to continue their search elsewhere.

The LA Lakers' search for a suitable coach

While the LA Lakers saw several rumors surface with regards to potential candidates for the job, nothing was ever confirmed at any point in time.

Doc Rivers may be one of the first to go on record to rule himself out of the role. However, Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz also expressed his lack of interest in the job after the way the Lakers dealt with Frank Vogel.

As things stand, the manner in which the Vogel situation was handled significantly stained the allure that came with being a part of the LA Lakers organization.

With two solid coaches potentially out of the running, Nick Nurse of the Toronto Raptors and Mark Jackson remain the only major names in the hat at the moment.

Given that Nurse is also a Klutch Sports client, many speculate that the Klutch relationship may allow the Lakers to leverage a move that sees the Raptors head coach come over to the sunny beaches of California.

However, speculation is all that is available. As LA Lakers GM Rob Pelinka mentioned, the franchise needs a coach who can hold everybody accountable down to the 15th man.

Being the loudest in the room with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis is no easy task, however. While also considering the uncertainty with regards to roster makeup going forward, the Purple and Gold could have a very different identity next season.

