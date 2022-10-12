"I thought it was going to be worse when I saw the video, I was like, 'Oh, they just got into a scuffle’" – 2x NBA champion believes Warriors teammate altercation is hyped, says it's a common practice in NBA

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to defend their title during the 2022-23 NBA season. So far, their campaign to repeat as champions has gotten off to a rocky start. Basketball fans around the world were sent into a frenzy after it was announced that teammates Draymond Green and Jordan Poole had gotten into a physical altercation during practice.

At first, it seemed as if the issue would be dealt with behind closed doors. That was until video of the incident was released to the public, showing Green throwing a punch at Poole after a verbal disagreement. Since the video was released, Green has publicly apologized to Poole and has agreed to step away from the team. The star forward has been known as the heart and soul of the Warriors team throughout his career, but it's clear that his emotions got the better of him.

One person who thought the incident was a bit "overblown" was former NBA veteran Kenny Smith. Speaking recently to TMZ, Smith was asked what he thought of the entire incident involving Poole and Draymond. Smith went on to talk about the fact that he believes it's something that happens a lot in sports due to the "physicality and adrenaline."

"That behavior is uncommon in normal society, without question," Smith said. "However, that behavior happens a lot in sports because of the physicality, the adrenaline, and all those things."

Smith then goes on to talk about the fact that he believed the video was "going to be worse" than it actually was. The former NBA veteran even said he believed it was simply "a scuffle."

"I thought it was going to be worse when I saw the video. I was like, 'Oh, they just got into a scuffle.'"

Golden State Warriors look to bounce back after Draymond Green, Jordan Poole incident

It's clear that the incident between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole has painted a bit of a dark cloud over the Golden State Warriors organization for now. With a roster that is full of veterans who have experienced a lot of hardship and drama, it wouldn't be out of the question to see the team bounce back quickly.

The media has been quick to talk about how Green was out of line during this interaction. Others have been shocked that video of the incident was even released to the public. For now, it looks as if Draymond will return to the Warriors at a proper time. Both Green and Poole are set to be up for potential contract extensions at the end of the 2022-23 season, speculating that the future for one of the parties could be in doubt.

