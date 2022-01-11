"I thought I was going to be a New York Knick" - Steph Curry reveals he was looking forward to being drafted by the Knicks in 2009

Steph Curry was selected seventh overall out of Davidson College in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors. The next pick was owned by the New York Knicks and Curry has now revealed he wanted to get drafted by the iconic franchise at that time.

In the most recent episode of GQ Sports' Actually Me on YouTube, Steph was answering questions posted all over the internet. One of the more interesting questions was on Instagram, asking the two-time MVP if he had wanted to play for the Knicks in 2009.

"I absolutely was wanting to go to the Knicks. The draft was in New York, it was my dad’s birthday, June 25th 2009. I had a lot of conversations with the GM of New York at the time who said if I was on board, they’d pick me," Curry said.

"So there's a lot of hype because being in New York, I thought I was going to be a New York Knick. But they always say careful what you wish for, everything happened the way it was supposed to be, so I’m a Warrior," Curry added.

Steph getting drafted by the Knicks is definitely one of the most interesting what ifs in NBA history. Curry was riddled with injuries early in his career and New York might not have been the best place for him to develop. He went to the right team, at the right time.

The Warriors were patient with Steph's development and both sides were rewarded. Curry became a superstar, winning two MVPs and helping Golden State win three NBA championships.

Meanwhile, the Knicks settled for Jordan Hill in the 2009 NBA Draft. Hill was traded midseason in his rookie year to the Houston Rockets. The Knicks have made the playoffs just four times since 2009.

Top 3 Steph Curry moments at MSG

Steph Curry playing at MSG against the New York Knicks

Steph Curry has had many amazing moments in his career. Curry is one of the best players in the world today and an attraction even at away games. Madison Square Garden, the home of the New York Knicks, is the world's most famous arena. Take a look at Steph's best moments at MSG.

Breaking the three-point record

Quite possibly the best Curry moment at MSG happened recently last month. Curry broke Ray Allen's record to become the official three-point king in NBA history. He also cemented his legacy as the greatest shooter ever. The MSG crowd went crazy for the moment, something both Curry and the fans in attendance will never forget.

Becoming a Superstar

After a tough few seasons early in his career, Steph announced his superstardom in 2013 against the Knicks at the Garden. Curry exploded for 54 points, going 11-of-13 from beyond the arc. It was also his first 50-point game, becoming just the third visiting player to drop 50 or more points at MSG in history.

2:52 mark

MSG Debut

Curry's MSG debut as an NBA rookie was not memorable since he was held scoreless. But his real MSG debut happened a year earlier as a player for Davidson. He scored 13 of the Wildcats' final 15 points of the game to get the victory.

